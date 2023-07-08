Two Lotto players share $1 million winnings, Jackpot not struck

Jackpot wasn’t struck on Saturday night, and $8m will be up for grabs on Wednesday. (File image)

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and the Lower Hutt have won $500,000 each after Saturday’s Lotto First Division draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Sunnynook in Auckland and MetroMart Alicetown in Lower Hutt.

Powerball climbs to $8 million on Wednesday, after it wasn’t struck on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Masterton will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop in Masterton.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores is being asked to check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.