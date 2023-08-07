Migrant sex workers 'afraid' of reporting abuse, citing fears of deportation from New Zealand

frida people says migrant sex workers are afraid of reporting abuse when it occurs, because they don’t want to be deported.

A Wellington sex worker spent thousands travelling abroad to work in the sex industry in an effort to fund their studies because the law prohibits them from working here.

Under section 19 of the Prostitution Reform Act, only New Zealand citizens and residents can engage in the sex industry; making sex work the only occupation migrants on temporary visas are not permitted to enter.

The former sex worker who wanted to be referred to by their drag name, frida people (they/them),​ ​ called this “really clear discrimination both against migrants and the sex industry”.

They said migrant sex workers were afraid of reporting abuse when it occurred, because they did not want to be deported.

“Clients will say they know the worker’s visa status, and have to do whatever they say, or they will report them.

“I know of others who were caught and had to give up their degrees halfway through. It definitely scared me,” they said.

Supplied frida people estimated they spent close to $3,000 on flights back and forth from their home country over the course of almost three years.

frida people moved to Aotearoa seven years ago as an international student enrolled in an arts degree, and forked out $60,000 in tuition fees. They were required to always have a minimum of $15,000 in their bank account.

But, they told Stuff they were working a minimum-wage job at the time, and had “no money”.

“I funded my study through sex work, travelling home every summer. It was definitely a lot of money, but I couldn’t do it here,” they said. “I was too afraid I’d be deported.”

Stuff The legislation was introduced in 2003 to ensure people were not being trafficked into the country for the purposes of prostitution.

But frida people said it’s created a two-tiered system where sex workers who are permanent residents or citizens have legal rights to report exploitation, abuse and unfair treatment, while migrant sex workers do not.

There have been two complaints specifically relating to a sex worker and exploitation since the parliamentary inquiry into migrant exploitation was released in August 2022.

Submitters who participated in the inquiry said migrants working illegally were hesitant to report exploitation when it occurred.

And despite the feedback, “MBIE had not undertaken any policy work in this area”, the report said.

Cameron Burnell NZ Prostitutes Collective co-founder Catherine Healy said the legislation was “positioning sex workers from certain countries as being victims of trafficking, and conflating that notion with agency”.

Co-founder of The New Zealand Prostitutes Collective, Dame Catherine Healy​, said the notion that section 19 legislation mitigates against exploitation or trafficking is “deeply flawed”.

“The opposite effect is happening where we have migrants in the sex industry who are too afraid to report abuse,” she said.

“We’re dealing daily with people stuck in situations they needn’t be because of this legislation.”

Healy said she recognised if section 19 was repealed, there may still be issues.

“But at least people wouldn't be deported with the stigma of sex work attached,” she said. “We have anti-trafficking legislation. It’s not as if we’d be taking that away.”

Phil Smith/RNZ Green Party immigration spokesperson, and candidate for Mt Albert, Ricardo Menéndez March said: “Politicians are too scared to do what is right for a community that has been traditionally scapegoated by people in power.”

Stuff previously reported there’s been no hard evidence to suggest trafficking into sex work is (or ever was) an issue in New Zealand.

Green Party immigration spokesperson, and candidate for Mt Albert, Ricardo Menéndez March, called the legislation “completely dehumanising” and said it was a matter of political will. ​

In an email to Stuff, Richard Owen​, general manager Immigration risk and border, acknowledged that temporary migrants who breached their visa conditions by working in the New Zealand sex industry may be vulnerable to exploitation.

But Owen said the current settings were intended to reduce harm and to protect vulnerable people by requiring only citizens or certain permanent residents to provide commercial sexual services.

“This is intended to remove any incentive for people who could face a greater risk of being trafficked to New Zealand.”

He said immigration manages these matters on a case-by-case basis, with all relevant options applicable to the migrant taken into consideration, including voluntary departure, applying for a further visa, or deportation.

Anna Johnston​, Ministry of Justice acting general manager, civil and constitutional, policy group, said the Government recently considered the petition of Pandora Black, which called on the House of Representatives to repeal section 19 of the Prostitution Reform Act.

“In its response, the Government stated that it agrees with the Education and Workforce Select Committee that this issue warrants meaningful consideration. It also noted that this issue involves immigration law as well as the Act,” Johnston said.

“It will require careful consideration, in consultation with stakeholders, and will need to be balanced against other priorities.”