The muggiest town in Aotearoa, where no one is complaining about the heat

PNCC Eco Design Adviser Nelson Lebo gave us tips about how to cool the house down at night - they work a treat.

On a warm summer’s day on the Aupōuri Peninsula – the finger of land at the top of the North Island – “you can cut the air with a knife”.

And Darren Axe, who’s lived in the area for 32 years, likes it like that.

“I love that. That’s when the fishing is at its best, that’s when the surfing is at its best, it’s when I’m at my best. I look forward to that time of year every year,” Axe, a member of the Far North District Council’s Te Hiku Community Board, said.

“We didn’t have that this year.”

Last summer wasn’t muggy so much as it was “incredibly wet”, Axe said. “It was the most horrible summer.” Muggy is great, rain not so much.

By some definitions, at least, the Aupōuri Peninsula is the muggiest part of New Zealand. And the locals couldn’t be more pleased about that.

What most locals say they are unhappy about was the amount of rain last summer.

Another problem with trying to talk about mugginess is how to define it. Muggy is not technically a meteorological term, so how do you measure how damp the air feels?

AMOS CHAPPLE/SUPPLIED A hiker enjoys sweeping views of Ninety Mile Beach on the Te Araroa Trail.

You can’t use relative humidity because that is a measure of how much water vapour is in the air. That means that on a cold day the relative humidity could be high, even though the air doesn’t feel muggy.

Among the better options for measuring mugginess is the dew point temperature.

This is the temperature at which dew, or condensation, forms as you cool a gas.

It all sounds complicated, but according to the US National Weather Service: “The higher the dew point, the muggier it will feel.”

Niwa data shows the Aupōuri Peninsula has the highest or equal-highest seasonal average dew point in the country throughout the year.

In summer that average is from 15C-16C – higher than anywhere else in the country, although most of the low elevation area of the upper North Island is only 1C lower. Along much of the east coast of the South Island the summer average ranges from 10C-12C.

Niwa The average dew point temperature (degreesC) from December to February is warmest at the tip of the North Island.

Niwa meteorologist Seth Carrier said the dew point temperature tended to stay fairly constant during the course of a day, and conditions would start feeling noticeably muggy around a dew point temperature of 15C.

A dew point of 20C or more would be getting “really uncomfortable”, and generally New Zealand didn’t often see a dew point above the upper teens.

But it did on February 11, 2022. As Niwa tweeted, that day the dew point temperature in Auckland got to 24.1C, a February record, although it had been higher in January 1999.

Those are the sort of conditions that can lead to restless nights in the big city, but in the very far north of the country it doesn’t seem to be such a problem.

Pukenui Holiday Park owner Jo Kennedy said humidity never caused her any sleeping problems.

Aupōuri Peninsula was narrow with sea on either side, she said. “So we aren’t stuck in a city without any water (nearby).”

People visited the area because the temperatures were so mild.

“We’ve never had anyone complain or comment on the humidity... Most complaints we get are about the rain.”

Axe, the community board member, who also travels the area selling coffee from a van, said sea breezes eases the mugginess.

“But if you get two or three days with a big high sitting over us, and it’s like 30 degrees, you can cut the air with a knife.

”Our gardens grow. I’ve got pineapples growing at home, I’ve got bananas growing at home,” Axe said.

”People up here, and I’m one of them, we live here because it’s warmer than anywhere else. It’s the winters that are warmer. I grew up in Auckland where the winter lasts nine months.”

Supplied Another successful day for Rob Parker, who runs Houhora Fishing Charters.

Because the area was a peninsula, Rob Parker, who runs Houhora Fishing Charters, wasn’t altogether convinced it really was the muggiest place in the country.

“It only takes a bit of a breeze and the mugginess is gone,” he said.

But on a calm sunny day in summer the humidity could feel like it’s all around you, he said.

“It’s glass on the water when the wind stops, there are no clouds in the sky, and the sun’s beating down.”

Houhora Heads (Wagener) Holiday Park manager Vicky Harman said people loved the usual summer weather in the area.

Jenny Ling/Stuff Cape Reinga at the very tip of the Far North.

“It’s muggy but it’s beautiful. Who complains about the heat?” she wondered.

“If it’s hot, people don’t complain about it. They love it.”

On hot days, everyone took to the water.

She had been to Broome – in northwest Australia - a few times. “You get off the plane and the humidity just smacks you,” she said. Houhora was nothing like that.