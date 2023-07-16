NZ's national cat show: 'He was absolutely fine until someone offended him'

Everything was going fine for Bubbles until the exotic shorthair was “offended”.

Short legs; short face; big eyes: Bubbles has them all – if only we could see him.

In a long line of cages containing all sorts of cats, his is the only one that looks empty, as if the golden curtains and fluffy bed are its only contents.

“He’s been hiding under the pillow for a while,” says Ross Wyatt, fishing about and eventually unearthing the exotic shorthair.

“He was absolutely fine until someone offended him.”

It appears Bubbles was offended by one of the many people crowding into Wellington’s Indian Association on Saturday, where hundreds of cats are vying to be the best at the New Zealand Cat Fancy Show.

From ragdolls to birmans, cymrics to mandalays, these are the crème de la crème of their breeds; the top cats; the type all other felines aspire to look like.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post LeeJay, the 9.5kg double-champion Maine coon belonging to Judy Formby.

Their owners tend to end up looking like them as well, a judge will later say, “especially as they get older”.

But back with Bubbles, who’s now reclining in the arms of the owner he looks nothing like.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Rafferty the cat has broken the feline glass ceiling by joining a Christchurch dog walking club.

While this is Bubbles’ third show it’s the first time he’s competed as an adult. The cut-off age for the kitten class is 9 months and Bubbles hit that marker only three days ago.

And although the cat has already scored a placing, Wyatt says neither he nor his wife take the shows too seriously. They just enjoy catching up with friends and Bubbles travels like a dream; utterly unperturbed by the flight up from Christchurch.

Still, there’s no doubt he has been perturbed today.

“One of the children stuck their finger in and poked him... No matter how many signs we put up, people ignore them and try to touch the cats.”

In the next ring over, Judy Formby makes her way through the crowd surrounding one of her cats; an enormous 8-month-old named Flurmonz Yoandri.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Crowds and competitors packed into the Wellington’s Indian Association for the national show on Saturday.

This guy already weighs more than 6 kilograms and still has plenty more growing to do. Maine coons have seen a massive surge in popularity, says Formby, lifting Yoandri from his cage and dangling him upside down to demonstrate the temperament making the breed so desirable.

As the crowd sighs with joy, Formby warns the cats really aren’t meant to be touched before they’re judged. Just like Wyatt, she says those old fingers-in-cages are a frustrating issue.

“Can I pat him?” I ask.

“It’s a bit late,” says Formby, “you already are.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Maine Coon breeder Judy Formby with Flurmonz Yoandri, who is still a kitten.

Formby has been breeding these big boys for the past 14 years and anyone wanting to adopt one from her Manawatū cattery must meet strict requirements. There’s mandatory medical insurance, as well as the ability to provide enough food for a cat that can grow to 10kgs. Most important though, is security.

Maine coons typically roam further than other domestic cats, which can land them in trouble. That’s why Formby’s only go to homes where they’ll be kept inside or in catios.

“It’s worth it,” she says, before lifting the 9.5kg double-champion LeeJay from his cage for a bit of a love. “They’re so worth it.”

John Smithson has been judging cats since 1985; a tricky business when everyone thinks theirs deserves to be the best.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Judge John Smithson does his stuff at the New Zealand Cat Fancy Show.

He’s been involved with cats since he was a teenager, initially inspired by a mum who bred cats and spaniels, then motivated by the desire to breed a rare red Persian.

Although he’s now given up breeding he admits to an enduring fondness for Persians, exotics and munchkins – the latter not a breed recognised in NZ.

Today he’s overlooked Bubbles in favour of another shorthair, a cat he’s been following for years and, now at seven years old, looks the best it ever has.

“Exotic shorthairs are just Persians without the long hair which means they can’t hide faults under their coat. You want them short and cobby – shaped like a brick; square at the ends.”

Smithson also assesses each competitor for temperament – no bitey beasties allowed – and sticks strictly to the detailed standards for every breed.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Judy Formby: “They’re so worth it.”

And while he believes we wind up looking like our pets, he hasn’t met mine: a dark smudge of indeterminable origins.

Instead, he thinks I resemble another breed altogether, something I’ve never heard of so google later:

“Strikingly beautiful, the somali looks like a small wild fox with her full bushy tail and britches, large ears and dramatically ticked coat.”

Sounds about right, I reckon.