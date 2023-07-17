Lake Rotomahana is not emptying into Lake Tarawera, experts say

People visiting Rotorua can now experience the magnificence of the world-famous Pink and White Terraces for the first time since the eruption of Mt Tarawera in 1886.

Over Matariki weekend, a viral tweet sparked Aotearoa’s imagination with the unimaginable: could the long-lost Pink and White terraces be coming into view?

The short answer is: no. Lake Rotomahana, where the terraces lie in their watery grave is at no risk of emptying into nearby Lake Tarawera, local experts say.

Ōtūkapuarangi (The Pink Terrace) and Te Tarata (The White Terrace) were once the jewel of Aotearoa’s tourism, and called the eighth wonder of the world.

In 1886, Mount Tarawera erupted, killing more than 120 people and ripping a 17km-long gash in the floor of Lake Rotomahana and its surroundings, and causing the end of Ōtūkapuarangi and Te Tarata.

The eruption also blocked off the nearby Kaiwaka stream, causing it to go dry and severing a connection between Lake Rotomahana and Lake Tarawera.

On July 14, Twitter account @before_nz made an unbelievable post: the anonymous account suggested that for the first time in 137 years – since the eruption – water is flowing between the two lakes.

“As the new stream grows in flow and depth, the level of Rotomahana could fall by up to 40m, revealing whatever remains of the upper Pink and White Terraces,” the post said.

“Each passing day, this stream will cut its way deeper and deeper into the earth, causing the water level in Rotomahana to drop.”

Ken Raureti is a kaumatua from Ngāti Rangitihi, which along with Tūhourangi, is mana whenua of the Tarawera-Rotomahana lakes district.

Raureti said the post is “sensationalist”.

”We live here. We are out on the lakes every single day,” he said. He’s watched as months of near-constant rainfall has filled the lakes, bringing them lapping at the entrances of lakeside homes since late 2022.

”This is not a new phenomenon.”

Also not new is the way the Kaiwaka stream does flow when water levels at Lake Rotomahana get too high, thanks to two large culverts installed in the 1970s to keep levels in check.

“These pipes are doing the job they were designed to do.”

As recently as June, Raureti was on Lake Tarawera and captured the strong flows coming down into the lake from Lake Rotomahana – a sure sign of the heavy rains of late.

Until recently, local scientist Terry Beckett was monitoring and analysing surface water flows into Lake Tarawera four times a year since 2006.

He said the idea that Lake Rotomahana could “empty” into Lake Tarawera – particularly through the pipes that power the Kaiwaka stream is “wrong.”

Without a catastrophic earthquake or similar, there is no way such a change could happen – the second problem with the tweet.

Hocken Collections JC Hoyte's painting of the Pink and White Terraces in the 1870s, prior to the eruption of Mt Tarawera in 1886

”I don’t know where this has all come from. It’s clearly wrong,” he said.

He has actually walked the path of the Kaiwaka stream, carved over the years through the ash the eruption left behind.

He expects it would be “extraordinarily unlikely” that it could be the cause of Lake Rotomahana emptying the way the Twitter post suggests.

At the time of writing, the Twitter post had been viewed 284,400 times, retweeted 396 times, and liked 2,185 times.

Peter Drury/Waikato Times Lake Rotomahana, photographed in 2011.

“That’s scary to me, that’s a worry,” Beckett said.

“I don’t know who is responsible for that post, but any person that has any knowledge of the situation, it is clearly wrong.”

Raureti said what is true is that the significant rainfall Aotearoa’s experienced since late 2022 has impacted Rotorua’s lakes.

Lake Rotomahana, like Lake Taupō and Lake Rotorua, is a big crater, which is affected by rain, incoming tributaries, periods of drought and more.

“Rotomahana today is two metres higher than it was at the start of January this year,” he said. “In January it was higher than it was in 2019.”

“They are full, they are high and at levels that a lot of people have never seen. But our lakes breathe and fluctuate. They rise and they fall.”

Since this article was published, the twitter post was removed and a new one put up in its place. The account writes: “My source was wrong, and seemingly unfamiliar with the operation of the Rotomahana overflow pipes.”