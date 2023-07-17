Labour says they're 'in it for you' – have they shown it?

Chris Hipkins faced questions as he launched the new slogan for his party: In it for you.

The Labour Party launched its new campaign slogan on Sunday: “In it for you.” But one marketing expert thinks voters would be justified in asking: “Are you?”

Chris Hipkins said while he’d been head of the Labour Party – and prime minister – for only six months, “I hope New Zealanders know I’m in it for them and I understand the challenges they’re facing”.

But marketing expert Mike Lee said a slogan like that relied on action to back it up – and the two-term leaders may not have enough in the bank.

“It’s hard. Labour have lost a lot of lustre post-Covid, after Jacinda Ardern stepped down ... There hasn’t been much positivity around them,” Lee said.

Lee, who is an associate professor in the University of Auckland’s marketing department, said before he could really analyse the slogan’s potential, the competition had to publish theirs.

“Aside from the Green Party, no-one else could use a slogan like this one – National don’t have the ‘street cred’ to pull it off, but the question is does Labour still have it?”

New Zealanders have been grappling with a growing cost of living crisis, rising petrol prices and a recession. While much of that may be down to problems outside any government’s control, it didn’t change how hard it had been on people, Lee said.

“Will the average New Zealander believe the Labour Party and Chris Hipkins are actually in it for them? I don’t know.”

Having led the government for two terms, Labour’s campaign was on the back foot, Lee said.

There was an appetite for change, he said, and this slogan could have missed an opportunity to tap into that desire.

If National and the Greens were to “play their cards right”, their campaign slogans should do just that.

“I can bet it will be something that is encouraging people to change, for something new.”

Labour will be attempting to win a third term in office, and Lee said its slogan may not convince people that the “change” they craved could be found in the incumbent party.

“’In it for you’ doesn’t satisfy that element of what people might be looking for to give them a shot.”

Labour’s last two campaign slogans – 2017’s ‘Let’s Do This’ and 2020’s ‘Let’s Keep Moving’ – were more active, while this year’s felt less so, Lee said.

“Let’s Keep Moving and Let’s Do This were short and snappy, and action orientated. That was Labour in its prime, in its golden years of recent past,” Lee said.

“[This slogan] is a little bit cryptic in a way for the average voter. Are you really ‘in it for me’? Do you really get me? Do you understand how interest rates are affecting me and my family, the cost of living crisis?”

Arindam Shivaani/NurPhoto/Getty Images New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh speaks in an election rally in Brampton, Canada, in 2019.

The slogan itself happens to be the same slogan as that of the New Democratic Party in Canada, which revealed it as its 2019 federal election campaign motto.

At the time, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said it would be the main slogan in English, while the French slogan would be “On se bat pour vous”, meaning “We fight for you”.

Asked on Sunday whether the slogan was original, Hipkins said it was intended to reflect the Labour team’s values.

“We are in this for New Zealanders,” he said. “We want them to know that we are, we've got their backs.

“We're focused on building the economic conditions that allow them to thrive, that allow them to earn more money, to create a better life for themselves and their families where hard work is rewarded. That's why we’re here.”

The New Democratic Party has been approached for comment.