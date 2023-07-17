'Bugger': Bike riders' first thought on facing cold night stuck in the forest

Andy McCallum and Jim Moore talk of the night they spent lost in the Akatarawa bush.

With the blackness of night setting in, Andy McCallum and Jim Moore decided to stay put in the Akatarawa forest on a cold Sunday night with one thought: “Bugger”.

The pair of motorbike riders have talked of their overnight ordeal after being found on Monday morning.

Moore said the pair regularly did the ride in the forest near Upper Hutt, but the night came too fast on Monday and they elected to stay the night.

They had packed an emergency position-indicating radio beacon (Epirb), but had not read up how to use it before heading out and couldn’t make it out in the dark.

“The Epirb would have been much handier if I used it properly,” he said.

Constable Selena Blaney said the pair were found safe and well about 9.30am.

The regional park is 15,000 hectares of land between Upper Hutt and the Kāpiti Coast.

Police were contacted at 9.40pm on Sunday, after the two failed to return home at the expected time of 5pm.

The pair’s 4WD vehicles were located at the entrance to the park.