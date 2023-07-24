Surge in demand forced pet refuge for family violence victims to create waitlist

Pet Refuge has given temporary refuge to 354 pets from all over New Zealand since opening just over two years ago. But the charity's Auckland shelter is always at capacity, with higher than expected demand.

Caution: contains language some may find distressing.

A surge in demand forced Pet Refuge to create a waitlist for people in desperate need of escaping family violence who would not be able to leave without a place to take their pets.

Beginning in early July an “unprecedented” 23 pets arrived at Pet Refuge which a spokesperson said created the forced waitlist.

“It is heartbreaking to hear women (mainly), crying for help, and not being able to immediately respond as we have in the past. But such is the spike in demand,” the spokesperson said.

The waitlist of nine families and 22 pets was cleared when gradual funding was received, but Pet Refuge said it would only be a matter of time before another waitlist would have to be created.

Kate – whose name has been changed for safety – used Pet Refuge in March this year. Her dog and three cats stayed at the shelter for a month while she found a place to stay that would also accommodate her pets.

Kate was controlled and told no one for two years. She couldn’t leave in fear of something happening to her pets, until her counsellor told her about Pet Refuge.

The crunch came when Kate’s dog brought a bone inside the house, and her partner lost his temper and told Kate he was going to slit the dog's throat. He then strangled Kate, punched her and threw her around. She ran.

Kate dropped her pets near the shelter to be picked up before going to Women’s Refuge.

Supplied Pet Refuge workers at the Auckland shelter with some of the pets being offered temporary respite while their owners are supported to find a new home.

Photos were sent to Kate throughout the month her pets stayed at Pet Refuge, and they became more independent and social. Her Staffordshire-cross dog now goes for walks in the morning and afternoon and attends doggy daycare once a week.

As of June 30 a total of 354 pets had been helped by Pet Refuge, which included 108 pets that had been helped since the beginning of this year.

A Women's Refuge-backed initiative built a Pet Refuge shelter to provide temporary shelter and security for pets in family violence situations.

The pets that go into the care of Pet Refuge at the Auckland based shelter include dogs, cats, birds, miniature ponies and donkeys. All animals need specialised care, equipment and vet treatment, which comes at a cost to the centre.

“Eventually the shelter would love to be in South Island, when that becomes viable,” a spokesperson said.

David White/Stuff Pet Refuge is a charity that provides temporary shelter for pets affected by domestic violence. Founder Julie Chapman says it urgently needs funds to keep meeting demands.

Research released in 2019 found a person's fear for their family pet delayed them from leaving an abusive relationship.

A number of intimate partner violence victims and their children had also been forced to watch the pet be abused and about a fourth of those surveyed said their partner had killed an animal.

A Women’s Refuge study found 53% of women chose to stay in violent homes because there was nowhere for their pets to go.

The National Collective of Independent Women's Refuges surveyed 1000 domestic violence victims who had experienced a partner abusing or threatening a pet.

Pet Refuge is running at full capacity and badly needs funds to keep meeting its needs. Twice a year the shelter appeals for funds, and in May received $70,000.

Their next appeal is in September.