'Sex every day' claim made at trial of entertainment industry figure facing raft of sex crime charges

The entertainment industry figure is charged with multiple sex crimes spanning almost a decade, but legal suppressions mean he cannot be named or identified.

The entertainment industry figure facing a decade’s worth of sex crime allegations has no memory of a specific sexual encounter, because “I’d have sex every day” he told the court.

He was also asked by Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett​ whether his relationship with the complainant, who like the defendant cannot be named for legal reasons, was strictly about sex, drugs, partying and alcohol.

“And a lot of other good things too,” he said.

He faces a total of 25 charges, including rape, indecent assault, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, assault with intent to commit sexual violation, attempted sexual violation, indecent assault and attempting to pervert justice.

He’s also alleged to have drugged women to aid his sex offending, and it can be revealed the allegations refer to multiple locations across the North Island.

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield KC had told the jury earlier in the trial that his client denied all the allegations against him, many of them the result of what he described as a “me too fest”.

As the trial entered its tenth week at the High Court in Rotorua, Pollett asked the man about an alleged rape where the complainant said she had been left incapacitated after he gave her drugs.

“I can’t remember as I’d have sex every day,” he said.

He also claimed that while he was having extra-marital sex with the women, things began to turn as “she didn't like the way I stayed with my family”.

He also denied a claim from Pollett that he had told the complainant “I can get a threesome anytime I want”.

Pollett also read what she described as a “tell all, bare all” email from the complainant to the man, in which she told him “you have a great wife, and I’m going to be the dream girlfriend”.

It also raised concerns about the man’s wandering eye, however.

“I’ve seen you Snapchatting other girls. . . and your Instagram sucks. It’s all other girls.”

The trial is set to continue.