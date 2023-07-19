Photographer told wife he would hold breath underwater before he drowned in pool

A respected Kiwi photographer living in the United Kingdom drowned while on holiday in Auckland, likely by holding his breath too long underwater.

Anthony Clausen, known as Ant by family and friends had been visiting family in Auckland with his wife and children.

Clausen, 47, was born in New Zealand but had been living in Liverpool before his death.

He died while in the swimming pool of a Takapuna apartment the family were staying in on January 21.

A coroner ruled Clausen’s cause of death was drowning, while he was likely attempting to see how long he could hold his breath underwater.

Coroner Alison Mills said Clausen had been a “highly talented” professional photographer.

During his career, he photographed a number of well-known people including billionaire Sir Richard Branson, Meghan Markle and the late Queen Elizabeth.

Coroner Mills noted Clausen was described by his wife Natalia Clausen, as “fit and healthy” with no health conditions. He was a strong swimmer and had been a diving instructor in the past.

Clausen and his family had been spending a month in New Zealand to see friends and family, and the apartment they were staying at had a 2-metre deep pool.

On the morning of his death, Clausen told his wife he was going to go to the bottom of the pool and hold his breath.

The day before he managed to hold his breath for three minutes and wanted to see if he could do it for longer.

Ten minutes after this conversation Natalia Clausen found him unconscious on the side of the pool after he had been pulled from the water.

A post-mortem examination confirmed Clausen drowned and the pathologist noted he had a slightly enlarged heart which could cause an irregular heartbeat which could lead to unconsciousness.

“If a person was in a pool when this happened they could die,” Coroner Mills noted.

Coroner Mills said there was a risk of shallow water drowning by holding your breath too long underwater.

“He most likely drowned due to shallow water blackout, which is an underwater faint due to lack of oxygen to the brain.

“This is most common amongst fit swimmers and free divers and often occurs without warning. Unlike regular drowning which takes six to eight minutes, only around two and a half is needed.”

Coroner Mills warned repetitive breath holding increased the risk for a shallow water blackout.

“Never hyperventilate before entering the water, ignore the urge to breathe, swim alone or play breath holding games.”

Paul Sullivan, a friend of Clausen’s in the UK, earlier said he had gone “way too soon”.

“We lost a beautiful friend and artist,” Sullivan said, “the space will never be the same, but his legacy and inspiration will burn as brightly as his incredible life.”

“He was truly one of a kind and we are going to miss that big smile so much.”

Natalia Clausen has since set up the Ant Clausen Fire It Up Fund which aims to provide grants to young people who are passionate about a career in photography or film.

”Shouting ‘fire it up’ to get things kick-started was his way to charge the energy in any room. It’s hoped Ant’s infectious zest for life will continue through the fund,” the GoFundMe stated.