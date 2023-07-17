Whakaari survivor's heartbreaking decision to leave his family behind

Australian tourist Annie Lu said the information provided by tourist operators was no more than that of Hobbiton.

A Whakaari eruption survivor has talked of his harrowing decision to walk away from the group he was with, included his parents and sister, after the blast.

Australian Jesse Langford, who was 19 at the time, told a police interview he had seen the crater lake “lifting up in a massive explosion”.

The interview was played to a court in Auckland on Monday.

Brothers Andrew, James and Peter Buttle – who own and manage the island through Whakaari Management Limited – and tour operators Tauranga Tourism Services Ltd and ID Tours New Zealand, are facing WorkSafe charges.

The trial, which started last week, is focused on alleged health and safety failings related to having staff and tourists on the island in the lead-up to the eruption in December 2019.

Forty-seven people were on the crater when it erupted, 22 of them dying from extreme burns and blast injuries.

Langford said that after the blast he realised he was in the middle of his group.

THREE/Supplied Whakaari White Island is a mostly submerged stratovolcano that had been a popular tourist destination near Whakatāne in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

His dad was sitting up, saying he was struggling to breathe, trying to rip off his gas mask. "My mum wasn't moving at all,” Langford said.

"I was in a lot of pain and just screaming." He found it hard to breathe.

He thought he was sitting down for about 15-20 minutes thinking what to do. He would lie on his back, then sit straight back up because it was so painful.

Deciding he couldn't help anyone in the group, he thought he could at least help by walking out, and telling someone where the others were.

No one else was moving, and there was less and less noise coming from the people around him, Langford said.

Jason Oxenham/NZ HErald/Stuff Judge Evangelos Thomas is presiding over the Whakaari White Island trial in Auckland, which is expected to take about 16 weeks.

“It still bothers me, making the decision to get up and walk away. It was a very difficult decision to make.

“I pretty much said my goodbyes as best as I could, and got up and started walking.”

Langford’s parents Anthony Langford, 51 and Kristine Langford, 45, died as a result of the eruption. The body of his sister Winona, 17, wasn’t found.

The first he knew of the eruption was a bang, and what looked like a black firework shooting up into the sky, Langford said.

At first, members of his group had turned around to take photographs, but then the tour guide had yelled, “run”.

Urey/Waikato Times The court heard evidence earlier in the trial from eruption survivors Matt and Lauren Urey, shown here on Whakaari the day of the eruption.

He was hit by a blast and thrown onto the ground, landing on top of someone who was yelling at him to get off, Langford said.

"I was getting hammered," he said. "It was like a sand storm you see in the movies, you couldn't see half a metre in front of you."

He put his right hand over his head and curled up into a fetal position. He was quite burned, and pulled his shirt over his face as best he could.

Judge Evangelos Thomas ruled Langford's image from the interview could not be broadcast or published outside the courtroom.

Also on Monday, an evidential interview of survivor Stephanie Browitt was tendered as an exhibit.

The trial is due to resume on Wednesday.