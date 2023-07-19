Internet-inspired choking 'game' resulted in teenager's death

Information about dangerous games and Internet challenges were spreading and schools and parents need up-to-date guidance to deal with them, a coroner says. (File photo)

The accidental, self-inflicted death of a 14-year-old has prompted renewed calls for education about dangerous internet games and social media challenges.

Coroner Wallace Bain​ recommended in 2011 that teachers and parents be given help to spot the warning signs and how to counsel at-risk youth after young man died while experimenting with a fainting game that involved asphyxia.

Now Coroner Alexander Ho​ has had to make similar recommendations after finding teenager had not intended to take his own life while asphyxiating himself. The death, in July 2020, was ruled misadventure.

The 14-year-old had some learning difficulties, but was generally a happy, positive and excellent student.

He was found in his bedroom by his father and died in hospital four days later.

His parents had noticed a few signs – marks on his neck and a small subconjunctival haemorrhage in one eye – often a sign of choking.

Videos of choking were found among recent internet searches. But the coroner said no-one had education into the signs of a dangerous game that could impact the teenager.

“There is an activity, perpetuated among adolescents, called the ‘choking game’,” Coroner Ho said.

Anecdotal evidence suggested adolescents had been playing versions of it since at least the 1930s, he said. The goal is to seek a sense of euphoria, or colloquially to “get high”, through temporary asphyxiation.

Social media videos about it were readily available and it was too late to educate by the time that teachers hear rumours.

“In light of the evidence I have considered, it is likely that [teenager] was engaging in this ‘game’, albeit on his own with no apparent intention to share his experience with others, when he died.”

The coroner said there was a section in the Ministry of Education guide to schools about suicide prevention about asphyxia, but it had not been read by anyone who might have helped the teen.

The guide also did not reflect modern reality and the speed with which information passes on social media.

The teen’s school said there was no staff awareness of self-induced asphyxiation activities.

Coroner Ho recommended the Ministry create up-to-date information using age appropriate and non-sensational language along with resources for teachers to highlight the risks and recognise the signs.

It should also put information on dangerous games or challenges in a separate publication from other material on suicide prevention, look at taking a more proactive education approach, policies on staff reading the material and how to find other educational resources.

