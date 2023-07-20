Deported Fijian man who used brother's identity to get back into NZ denied refugee status

The Immigration and Protection Tribunal has denied refugee status to a Fijian man who illegally entered New Zealand twice. (File image)

A Fijian man who illegally entered New Zealand twice has failed to convince a tribunal that he could be “persecuted” in Fiji because he bribed an immigration official for a fake passport, using his brother’s identity.

The man maintained a low profile while in New Zealand the second time and gained residency, however his ruse fell apart when his marriage did and his wife reported him to Immigration.

The man was first deported from New Zealand in 2008 after he was found overstaying for eight years.

He also didn’t disclose his previous convictions in Fiji, when he changed his name for the first time to gain entry into the country in 2000.

The man had 27 convictions for various offences between 1973 and 1990, including three years imprisonment for larceny in 1979.

In 2013, after he reconciled with his wife, a New Zealand resident, they obtained a new Fiji passport using his brother’s identity – bribing a Fiji immigration official.

He used the fake passport to enter New Zealand, and was later granted residence in 2017.

According to the tribunal, the man used his fake passport to travel to Fiji 12 times between 2014 and 2018, “and experienced no problem entering or departing Fiji on any of these occasions”.

His wife reported him to Immigration NZ when they separated, and he was charged in 2019 for supplying false information, criminal history and earlier deportation.

He was sentenced to seven months home detention.

In an appeal to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal, the man said he wanted to remain in New Zealand, claiming refugee and protected person status.

He claimed he had a well-founded fear of being persecuted in Fiji, of being arrested, prosecuted and subject to ill-treatment in detention, by both Fiji police and associates of the immigration official he bribed.

The man also claimed that since he had already been convicted in New Zealand, any prosecution of him would breach the rule against double jeopardy.

He also feared not having access to adequate medical treatment, if he returned to his home country.

In its ruling, the tribunal noted if convicted, the man would face “some period of incarceration”, and that it would likely be regarded as necessary to impose a sentence which reflected the need to deter others from similar offending.

The tribunal found that the rule of double jeopardy would not apply as his earlier prosecution only noted his previous deportation from New Zealand under his first identity, and nothing about him obtaining a new passport via bribery in Fiji.

It ruled the risk of the man being mistreated by Fiji police was remote and below the real chance threshold, and that his fears of being mistreated by the immigration official was speculative.

“On his own evidence, the appellant is one of a number of persons whom the corrupt official assisted,” the tribunal said.

“The appellant is unlikely to be of any assistance in any police investigation into corruption within the passport office.

“The appellant does not know the official by name, and he told the Tribunal he may struggle to even recognise the man given the passage of time since his one and only contact with him and the fact that, to him, indigenous Fijians tend to look alike.”

The tribunal said the man had no news of the officer, if he was alive, in Fiji or was still working at the passport office.

His appeal for refugee status was denied.