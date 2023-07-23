The great 'jug-o-war' roadie: Does the North Island have NZ's cheapest jug of beer?

Steve Lawson of Whanganui's Commercial Hotel ponders what it could mean to win New Zealand’s cheapest jug.

With the cost of living up, recent tax increases on alcohol and the price divide between rural and city living – Olivia Caldwell set out to find out New Zealand’s cheapest standard jug of beer at the classic Kiwi Tavern. This week she ‘flew in’ to the North Island, but didn’t drink a drop.

After last week’s heavy public interest on the cheapest jugs of the south, I felt duty to extend my time and budget to the north and crown our nation’s winner.

In the south it was Blair Potts of Lumsden who was the proud owner of an $11 jug of Speight’s, quenching my readers’ thirst.

His jug would be a hard beat, given the north’s love of craft beer and its indulgence in a sophisticated glass rather than a plastic 1L jug. But I told myself, don’t rule the north out.

It was too windy to land in Wellington, so I aborted and completed the great Aotearoa ‘jug-o-war’ roadie by phone.

A friendly reader by the name of Paul tipped me off: “Bars where you can actually buy a jug of standard tap beer in Central Wellington are few and far between.”

I tried The Bond Sports Bar​, $15 for a jug wasn’t a bad start. Next call was my old university stomping ground, The Cambridge Hotel​, just $16.

Enough city for me – BJ’s Tavern​ in Lower Hutt was calling my name. Just $12 for Export or Tui, to take out the battle of the Hutts. The Glass House Bar of Upper Hutt charged $14 for the same brew.

Feeling chipper, I cruised into Wainuiomata for a $12 jug at the Fitzroy Tavern​, then another at Eddy’s Bar & Cafe​ for $13.

“How long have you guys been around for?” I asked the bartender. “No idea”, she replied. Nice vibe, I felt.

On to the provinces for my solo pub crawl. On the one hand, Martinborough is a plush spot for city folk in weekends, on the other it’s in mighty Wairarapa! Who did this town cater for?

Union Square Bistro & Bar​ didn’t do jugs. I shrugged.

However, across the way I found the best loyalty deal in the country at Pukemanu Bar & Function Centre​. ‘The Handle Club’ is exclusive to just 100 members per year for a fee of $10. $12.50 jugs for members, but a civilian like me can purchase for $13.50.

Bartender Akuhata Aranui was informative.

Turns out the only way into this club during the calendar year is via death of a member. It was a sobering thought, so I called in to Empire Hotel Featherston​ for a jug, $14. Up the road at Ev’s Bar​ in Carterton, $12.

I hadn’t heard a lot about neighbouring Eketāhuna, so I pulled up a pew at The Eketāhuna Inn​ and an endearing older gentleman greeted me with “darling”, “sweetheart” and “love” in one sentence, and handed me a $12 jug of Export.

Bored with State Highway 2, I left for the coast where I found a $12 jug of Tui at Pongaroa Hotel. Bartender Melissa said business has picked up since Cyclone Gabrielle.

Having lost my bearings of whether I was in Wairarapa or Hawke’s Bay, I decided I needed a steady foot and a $15 jug at the Leopard Hotel in Waipukurau.

My health had taken a turn from the carbs and cholesterol, and yet I called in at Skinny Mulligans​ in Waipawa the next morning and ordered their Texas cheesy garlic bread for breakfast for $6.50. I forgot to ask how much the beer was.

A small drive to the Tikokino Hotel​ and I found a $14 jug along with New Zealand’s best bar sisters, Colleen and Wendy Morris.

“We’re out in the middle of nowhere here, mate,” said Wendy.

Originally from the Bay of Islands, the sisters settled on the hotel because they “walked in the door, and it had such a nice feel to it. There’s worse places to be than locked down in a pub, mate.”

I was taking up too much time with needless chatter, I thought. “Cheapest jug, great, bye” would be my approach hereafter.

I sped up the car to The Clive Hotel​ - in Clive – which sold jugs for $15. Nearby, The Puketapu​ - in Puketapu - had $13.30 jugs. I found The Tav Ale for $12, at The Tav​, in Gisborne.

The great news for my bloody pressure was, the entire upper right wing of New Zealand apparently doesn’t serve jugs.

Te Puka Tavern​ said “no jugs”; Waihau Bay Lodge told me the same and also saved me calling in at Te Kaha because “they don’t have jugs either”.

The Rangatira Tavern​ in Te Karaka served the Ringer brew for $15. She was the most joyful bartender and asked “Are we in the hot running [to win]?!” It felt too cruel to tell her “not even close”, so I tipped her $5 and hit the road again.

I shot to Whakatāne’s Kope Turf & Bar​ and jack pot! “$10.50 and the cheapest jug in town,” said Donna Roia, and so far, she was cheapest nationwide.

I was on a roll! Cayman’s Sports Bar​ in Kawerau $10.50, Mitchell Downs Tavern​ in Rotorua $14, next door at Westbrook Tavern​ $15, Woolshed Tavern​ in Reporoa $15.

A week behind deadline, I wondered if I’d still have a job when I arrived back to the office broken and dishevelled from my two-week-long pub crawl. I shrugged.

I then stumbled across a piece of Kiwi gold in the form of Aaron Inwood, proud owner of Rangitaiki Tavern​.

He sold $10 jugs of Wildbuck on tap, which had him the frontrunner. But it was his way with language that had me listening.

“What province is this?” I asked.

“We are just out of bloody Waikato, but we answer to the Taupō Council, so I am unsure. We are in a bit of a grey area,” he told me.

Inwood used to be a coal miner and always wanted to own a bar as he prefers it to labouring. “I definitely don't mind it at all, I have done worse jobs, my elbows are buggered,” he said.

He said 90% of his customers are “bloody awesome” but he has his favourites. He was excited about my investigation.

“Bloody awesome, I was after publicity. Bloody just as well I have the cheapest beer in the country.”

This felt like a nice endnote, but I owed it to New Zealand to complete it, head to toe.

Both Tokoroa and Kinleith didn’t do jugs, nor Tīrau. Was this negligence or responsible trading?

I was thirsty by now and Tihoi Tavern​ delivered me a $15 Speight’s, which I hadn’t had since I left the south. I was starting to miss home.

I took a leap of faith all the way to Morrinsville’s Tahuna Tavern​, where they served me a cold jug for $12 and a hamburger for just $6.

I had heard a lot about owner 69-year-old Pearl Fennell. She knew of her reputation.

“I’m bloody famous, I’ve just got a mouth on me that I can’t control,” she said. A heavy warning.

“I hope it's going on the front page, I don't want any of this back page stuff. It needs to be a centrefold.”

She’s owned Tahuna Tavern for 20 years with partner Bruce.

“We looked around at every bloody business, and he said ‘how about a country pub’ and I thought ‘shit no, we will drink all the profits’ but it just felt like home.” A common theme for publicans, I noted.

I was held up so long with Pearl I had no time to visit Hamilton and Tauranga. The Grand Tavern​ in Te Aroha served a $15 jug.

I was shocked by Taupiri Tavern​ in Huntly’s $20 jugs. It was clear I was closing in on Auckland and price gouging would commence. My spirit lifted after a $13 Waikato Draught at Te Kauwhata Trust Tavern​.

To the west of Bombay Hills, The Village Bar Patumahoe​ served me a Speight’s for $14. There were no litre jugs in Pukekohe and most pubs charged upwards of $33 for 1.5L.

Fed up, I walked towards Auckland’s Viaduct to find truth.

Irish pub Danny Doolan’s​ served me a $20 jug of Tui, and I left city life on a reasonable note.

My spirit quickly plummeted when I paywaved $26 on a Lion Red at the Old Junction Restaurant and Bar​ in Wellsford. I put my foot on the gas to Northland.

Whangārei’s Kensington Tavern​, $16; Klondike Tavern​, no jugs; Awanui Hotel & Motel​, $22, and then I had what would be my northernmost jug at Collards Tavern​ in Kaitaia, a $20 Lion Red.

I drove all the way to Cape Reinga and cursed when I realised there were no pubs. I sat with my head in my hands realising how embarrassing it was that I'd driven from Bluff to the Cape and clean forgot Taranaki, Manawatū and the Kāpiti Coast.

Would they notice? I swallowed my pride, I was ending this story in Whanganui.

First though, Taranaki’s Butlers Reef Restaurant, Bar & Function Venue​ charged me $16 for anything on tap, but this is rural NZ, isn’t it? Nag 'N' Noggin​ was better at $14.50. They also catered for the over 65s with 50 cents off.

White Hart Hotel​ had Taranaki’s cheapest jugs at $13, where the rural heartland redeemed itself.

I sped cross-country to the Rusty Nail Tavern of Taumarunui, $15 for anything on tap.

“What province is Taumarunui in?” I asked patrons. “Manawatū” said two, “the Waikato” said the third. A quick google told me I was in King Country, Manawatū. I liked it here.

Same province, and at Whangamōmona Hotel​ I begrudgingly sipped on an $18 Export. Gretna Hotel in Taihape, $15.

When I arrived in Whanganui I grinned when I saw “Sportz Bar​”, with a Z. A reasonable $14, and some sports watching.

Knowing my fun was coming to an end I snuck in one more at Commercial Hotel and blow me down, this thing is a two-way tie!

$10 for the good stuff. “Is it a litre?” I asked owner Steve Lawson. “Buggered if I know, they do it in millilitres.”

Lawson had owned the hotel for four years after decades working in the oil industry. Why so cheap?

“The way I see it, we all live in pretty challenging times at the moment, and it's not so much what I can get out of it, it is their ability to pay for it.” I liked him.

“I’m happy with that,” Lawson said about his win.

I called Mr Inwood at Rangitaiki Tavern​ to tell him he was now tied.

“Thank you so much, that’s a bloody pleasure.”

I smiled. The pleasure, has been all mine.