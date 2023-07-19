'It's incorrect': Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta disputes Solomon Islands PM claim that NZ delayed promised funding

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Solomons Islands foreign minister Jeremiah Manele speak after their bi-lateral meeting at Parliament on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta says Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare​ was “incorrect” when he claimed New Zealand had failed to provide the Pacific nation promised budgetary support.

After returning from a trip to Beijing earlier this week, Sogavare told local media both New Zealand and Australia had “changed their position” and delayed budgetary support, meaning “we are struggling to finance the 2023 budget”, according to RNZ Pacific.

"This has left this country and people in a predicament. But I am delighted to announce, the People's Republic of China has really stepped up to provide this budget support needed for 2023."

But Mahuta on Wednesday said this was “an incorrect statement that we've clarified”.

"We've met our commitments and it's been conveyed at officials level to the [Solomon Islands] government,” she said.

“That statement was a bit rushed ... when we corrected it, it was acknowledged that we had met our commitments.”

New Zealand had provided $10.1 million, equating $15m in Solomon Island dollars, in budget support for education, economic reform, and Solomon Island’s hosting of the Pacific Games. Since 2021, the Government has provided Solomon Islands about $150m NZD in support.

According to RNZ Pacific, Sogavare had clarified in later remarks that some of the promised funding he was taking issue with was due to be received by his government later this month.

The Solomon Islands leader’s embracing of Chinese support has caused both the New Zealand and Australian government concern in recent years. The Government expressed “grave concern” at China signing a security pact with Solomon Islands in 2021, concerned that it promised to open up territorial access to Chinese troops.

Craig Ruttle/AP Manasseh Sogavare, Prime Minister of Solomon Islands.

Sogavare, in comments reported by ABC this week, said Australia and New Zealand remained “partner of choice” when it came to seeking security assistance for future occasions of rioting, but if there was “delay”, “it takes only nine hours’ flight from China to land forces here”.

Asked whether Sogavare’s comments appeared connected to his trip to Beijing, Mahuta said: “I'm not about to comment on the way other governments undertake their own international relations and their relationships”.

“All, I can say, in so far as New Zealand's relationship with the Solomon Islands, is we have met our budgetary commitments.

“We will continue to invest in development initiatives across the whole of the Pacific, including the Solomon Islands., and we want to make sure that the interests of the Pacific are upheld within the context of Pacific Island Forum, greater openness, and transparency to each other specific states, because we rely on each other across a number of areas.”