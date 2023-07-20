Workers hid as police hunted gunman through Auckland CBD construction site

A gunman armed with a pump-action shotgun laid siege to Number One Queen St on Thursday morning.

Gunshots and screams rang out through One Queen St on Auckland's waterfront on Thursday morning as the city was starting to hum into life.

Construction workers huddled inside as a 24-year-old man armed with a pump-action shotgun made his way through the nearly completed building, killing two and injuring six others.

Police still don’t know how he got onto the site, but received calls from panicked workers at 7.22am, saying there was an armed man on level 3.

Conflicting reports of two gunmen were soon debunked, but the solo shooter was still making his way up through the levels, as those inside hid wherever they could.

One construction worker said his team had been coming down, trying to get out of the building, but when they got to level 15 they were told the gunman was on his way.

The worker didn’t see the shooter, but heard the screams.

Others inside the highrise said they heard gunshots echoing through the building as they hid.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Armed police patrolled the streets of Auckland’s CBD during the early morning rush.

Some workers were trapped on the roof, sitting outside in the chilly morning air, waiting for news of what was happening.

One woman on the street relayed information to her loved one on the roof, and told him to “hang in there”.

Below them officers and the Armed Offenders Squad had breached the building and were tracking the shooter through the floors. One officer was shot and injured.

A worker in an adjacent building captures the sound of gunfire in Auckland CBD.

They coralled him to the upper levels where he locked himself in an elevator shaft as police tried to negotiate with him.

But there would be no surrender, and, according to police, he fired at police, hitting an officer. Police fired back, and the shooter was found dead shortly after.

The gunman has since been identified as Matu Tangi Matua Reid, who was serving a sentence of home detention for domestic violence-related charges.

Outside, various contractors who had been on the site were taking head counts of their workers as they tried to establish what had taken place.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Workers huddled on top of the building as a shooter made his way up through the levels.

A spokesperson from Sheet Metals Solutions (SMS) confirmed to Stuff that 15 of their workers were on the scene of the fatal shooting.

They said all of their workers were accounted for, but had "no idea" whether the alleged shooter was connected to SMS.

The $305 million construction on Auckland’s waterfront was restarted in 2021 after being stalled by Covid-19 lockdowns, and is set to be completed towards the end of this year.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Two people were killed and another six were injured in the shooting.

Precinct Properties, which owns the building, issued a short statement from chief executive Scott Pritchard, who offered condolences to those who had been affected.

Other companies whose employees were working inside would not comment to media.

Speaking from Parliament, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins lauded the bravery of the officers who had risked their lives to save others.

“Police who ran into fire from the gunman straight into harm's way in order to save the lives of other,” he said.

”These kinds of situations move fast and the actions of those who risk their lives to save others are nothing short of heroic.”

The cause of the killings is still to be determined, but Hipkins said there was no national security threat.