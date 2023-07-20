Auckland gunman's attack joins New Zealand's list of mass shooting shame

Black Hands is a podcast series examining the complex and controversial Bain family murders by award-winning Stuff journalist Martin van Beynen.

The gunman who killed two and left multiple injured in Auckland is the latest in a line of mass shooters that have soured New Zealand’s non-violent image.

Matu Tangi Matua Reid, ​24, shot and killed two and injured six during a Thursday morning shooting spree that has left the country reeling, with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visibly welling up as he confirmed the fatalities at a press conference.

Despite New Zealand being thought of as one of the safest countries in the world, the unexpected act of gun violence is the first major shooting with multiple casualties since the 2019 Christchurch terror attack, in which 51 were killed​ and 40 injured​ in the sudden shooting spree.

The massacre was said to symbolise the country’s “loss of innocence”.

Vigils were held around New Zealand in remembrance of the victims and more than $10 million was raised for their families.

The shooter​ was found guilty of 51 charges of murder and 40 charges of attempted murder, alongside committing a terrorist act, and has been jailed for the rest of his natural life.

There have been at about 20 shootings with multiple casualties to have taken place over the 20th and 21st centuries in New Zealand.

In January 2014 in Dunedin, Edward Livingstone shot and killed his two children, Bradley, 9, and Ellen, 6, before shooting himself​. In September the same year Russell John Tully​ shot Peggy Noble​ and Susan Leigh Cleveland​ at their Ashburton Work and Income workplace.

In 2002, Ese Faleali'i, 18,​ was high on meth when he used a firearm to kill pizza parlour employee Marcus Doig​, then bank teller John Vaughan​ within the same week.

William Bell​ killed three during his robbery of the Panmure RSA in 2001, shooting Wayne Johnson​ and beating William Absolum​ and Mary Hobson​ to death. He also attacked survivor Susan Couch, leaving her for dead.

Multiple shootings took place in the 1990s. Stephen Anderson​ shot 10 people at his family lodge in Raurimu the morning of February 8, 1997, killing six, including his own father.

In 1995, Craig Welsh shot and killed his estranged wife,​ Sonia Rebecca Welsh​, and Dean Buzan​ when he fired through a bedroom window.

The infamous mass murder of the Bain family took place in 1994, with 22-year-old David Bain convicted of fatally shooting his parents and siblings, then later acquitted.

In Wellington, Eugene and Gene Thomas​ were found shot dead the same year, with Karori antique dealer John Barlow​ was accused of the murders.

In 1992, Brian Schlaepfer​ killed his family where they all lived on their Paerata farm, including his wife, their three sons, his daughter-in-law, and his grandson. His granddaughter, Linda, survived by hiding in a wardrobe.

For nearly 30 years, the 1990 Aramoana massacre was worst mass shooting after the New Zealand wars. Gunman David Gray,​ after arguing with his neighbour, murdered 13 adults and children in the picturesque seaside village near Dunedin.

The bodies of Pukekawa farmers Jeanette and Harvey Crewe​ were found in the Waikato River in June, 1970,​ after they were shot in the head with a .22 rifle. Farmer Arthur Thomas​ was twice convicted of their deaths, but was later pardoned in 1979.

In 1963, Detective Sergeant Neville Wilson Power, 25, and Detective Inspector Wallace Chalmers, 46, were shot by Victor George Wasmuth in the Waitakere Ranges, with Wasmuth also killing his neighbour and injuring another.

Less than a month later Lower Hutt constables Bryan Schultz, 21, and Jim Richardson, 24, were shot by Bruce Douglas McPhee during a domestic call-out.

In 195,1 Sergeant William Hughes was killed while protecting a woman and her two daughters from Noema Rika, who eventually overpowered Hughes and shot the four before turning the firearm on himself.

During World War II, 122 mostly Japanese prisoners of war were shot during an alleged riot at a Featherston military POW camp in 1943, with 49 people dying in the incident.

In a remote West Coast valley called Kōwhitirangi in 1941, four police officers were murdered by Stanley Graham, who, after fleeing into the bush, returned to his home the next evening and killed two members of the home guard.

In 1934, Henare Hona killed himself, alongside four of his family members and constable Thomas Heeps in a mass shooting.

In 1923, two school children, nine-year-old Charles Stewart and 13-year-old Kelvyn McLean, were killed by Canadian expat John Christopher Higgins in the country’s only school shooting.