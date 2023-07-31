Small business owners volunteering as firefighters

More than 11,500 Fire and Emergency volunteers were recognised and celebrated during National Volunteer Week last month. Behind these volunteers are whānau (family) and employers who support them to head out on calls and serve their community.

This month, Fire and Emergency is running a nationwide campaign recognising organisations employing volunteers. When a call comes in, they allow their employees to leave work to respond as firefighters, provide operational support, medical first response and brigade support.

Many volunteers face the extra challenge of being self-employed – juggling running their business and responding to emergency callouts.

In Dunstan, Central Otago, local business owners and employers were recently thanked for their support of the local Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Volunteers Angus Blakie and Jade Atherton were recognised alongside other small business owners and local employers at an event celebrating the brigade's new station.

Angus has been volunteering as a firefighter for three years and owns and runs a local construction and carpentry business – Formation Builders Ltd.

"It can be challenging when a call comes in and you have to put down tools and respond. Fortunately, I have a great team who can pick up where I've left off and keep things ticking over until I'm back on site."

He joined the brigade to give back to the community and help others when they need it and has enjoyed being part of the tight-knit brigade.

"There is a great social element to being part of a brigade. We always have a good time when we get together to train or catch up. I think that helps when we respond to calls too – we work well together."

SUPPLIED Self-employed firefighter Angus Blakie of Formation Builders Ltd accepts a Certificate of Appreciation from District Manager, Phil Marsh.

Local plumber and gasfitter Jade Atherton agrees. He's been volunteering for 11 years for the brigade and is a Crew Leader. He recently received a silver bar award recognising his service to the brigade.

For the past 14 years, he's run a local plumbing and gas-fitting business – Jade Atherton Plumbing.

"It can be a bit of a juggle managing work when a call comes in. The benefit of being in a smaller community is that everyone knows everyone – so they're pretty understanding and support what we do."

Jade also employs a fellow volunteer for the nearby Roxburgh brigade. His advice to other small business owners thinking of volunteering or employing volunteers is to simply "give it a go".

As well as the social connection and friendship that comes with being part of a brigade, he's found the training he's received useful.

"I have a health and safety role in the brigade and what I've learned in that role has been helpful for my business too."

The Dunstan Volunteer Fire Brigade has 23 members, and the crew responds to rural incidents across the entire Otago region specialising in vegetation firefighting. Of its 23 volunteers, seven are self-employed. They attend an average of 51 incidents a year.

Next time you're driving past your local Fire Station, look out for the list of Proud Employers on display. These are local employers who proudly support your Fire and Emergency volunteers.

For more information visit: fireandemergency.nz/employers-of-volunteers.