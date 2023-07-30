Mummies at the museum: Should we still be displaying human remains in Aotearoa?

There was also a large repatriation of Moriori ancestral remains welcomed at Te Papa in July, 2022.

Surrounded by the rich green lawns of Auckland Domain, nearly 3000-year-old Souser-iret-binet is a long way from home – 16,300 kilometres.

Souser-iret-binet, wrapped in layers of linen, is a mummy - the remains of a woman who lived in Ancient Egypt between 850 and 875 BCE.

Souser-iret-binet has been in Aotearoa since 1858. Today she lies in the museum’s Ancient Worlds Gallery, open to the public who can learn about her culture’s attitudes and rituals around death.

Just a few floors away is a temperature-controlled room full of the remains of ancestors long gone who won’t be on display like she is.

Auckland Museum holds several hundred groupings of human remains. They’re mostly tūpuna of Māori; ancestors robbed from their resting places in the 1800s in the name of science and curiosity. And the museum is working to get each one home.

Some 30 years ago, researchers at the museum audited its collection and removed human remains from display. Legally, the museum doesn’t even own them any more, but it is keeping them safe, in a room with limited access.

David Reeves, Director of Collections and Research – and presently the museum’s interim chief executive – said there were three ongoing discussions into repatriation of remains back to their people, but it’s too soon to get into the details.

He said the work was deeply sensitive, and every case would be unique. Foundational however are deep conversations with the communities from where the remains originated.

He said the majority of remains still with the museum belonged to Māori tūpuna, and approximately 5% were from overseas ancestors.

Auckland Museum/Supplied Souser-iret-binet, the mummy housed and displayed at the Auckland Museum.

The museum knows the geographic and iwi origins of some 75% of the material, and needs to research further to find the origins, or provenance, of the final quarter.

In the last 10 years, Auckland Museum has made three repatriations of kōiwi tangata (human remains), and Moriori karāpuna (ancestors) have also been transferred to Te Papa ahead of their planned repatriation to Rēkohu (the Chatham Islands).

“We've also had a number of conversations where communities are not ready for those returns, and they've said come ‘back to us in a few years’ time’, or others who said, ‘actually you're the best place to hold it for now but keep in touch’,” Reeves said.

“It's not a straight-forward [case of] pick everything up and send it back to where it came from, job done. It’s way more sensitive and complicated than that.”

“We're not going to force a situation on a community, and by and large, we respond to their wishes and their requests.”

The mahi to return kōiwi tangata and toi moko – ancestral remains of bones and tattooed heads – is a national effort, led from Te Papa with a project called Karanga Aotearoa.

Dr Amber Aranui was the provenance researcher at the project for 12 years, identifying where the remains had been taken from and how to get them home. More often than not, it was an emotional process.

Her work involved reading thousands of documents that described tūpuna as specimens and objects, and how they were obtained – or, how they were “stolen, plundered, looted, grave-robbed out of their resting places”, Aranui said.

“Initially that was quite hard for me to come to terms with. It would often make me angry.”

The work took her all over the world to reunite remains with their iwi.

In some cases, where remains were taken to medical institutions or museums overseas by scientists of old, a clear paper trail led researchers back home.

In others, though, particularly when it came to the trade of preserved tattooed heads – toi moko – the paper trail ran dry.

Seen more as a “curiosity” than scientific specimens, notes were scant.

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ/Stuff In 2016, Māori and Moriori ancestral remains belonging to at least 54 individuals were repatriated by Washington DC's Smithsonian Institution, including four toi moko - mummified tattooed Māori heads, in the second-largest repatriation in the history of the Karanga Aotearoa repatriation programme.

Then there is the willingness of their current holders to give them back. Aranui said patience was the name of the game.

In 2014, the American Museum of Natural History returned 107 Māori and Moriori remains to Aotearoa: 35 toi moko, two tattooed thigh skins, 24 kōimi tangata Moriori (Moriori skeletal remains), and 46 kōiwi tangata (Māori skeletal remains).

“That conversation took over 20 years until we eventually got those ancestors returned,” Aranui said.

Not every institution is excited to return prized collections. Aranui said the Karanga team had to learn which ones were, and to choose their battles carefully or wait out a “changing of the guard”, until new leadership arrived that was more open to the conversation.

In some rare scenarios, a private collector learned about Karanga Aotearoa’s mahi and proactively contacted them, trying to “do the right thing” and return remains they inherited, for example.

But patience pays off.

“When I first started in this work, countries like Germany, for instance, were a closed door.

“At the time they were going through their own reconciliation with their own past, so they weren't really in a position to want to talk to anybody outside of that.”

Auckland Museum/Supplied Egypt has not asked Auckland for Souser-iret-binet, the mummy displayed at the Auckland Museum.

In the 1930s, Nazi Plunder (Raubkunst in German) was the systematic looting of European countries under the Nazi regime, including targeted looting of Jewish property from individuals, families and businesses in a core strategy of the Holocaust.

Today, there is an international effort to find and return that plundered property to its rightful owners or countries of origin.

“Germany today, they're probably the most proactive country in terms of returning ancestral remains, and we've had an amazing relationship with many, many institutions in Germany,” Aranui said.

Working on these repatriations made her wonder why New Zealand institutions held remains in their own collections, including Souser-iret-binet.

“You know, we can't be two-faced about this,” Aranui said.

“We have to be just as proactive and send other people's ancestors home as we are our own.”

Back at Auckland Museum, David Reeves has a simple answer to that question: Māori want their tūpuna home.

In all these years the government of Egypt hasn’t said the same of Souser-iret-binet, or of another mummy in the collection that isn’t on display because the museum doesn’t know his name yet.

(Aranui’s research with the Ministry of Culture and Heritage (MCH) in 2018 found there were six mummies in New Zealand museums.)

There are countless ancient Egyptian artefacts and remains in museums and private collections all over the world, Reeves said. New Zealand has opened the door to returning the mummies, but it will wait for Egypt to come knocking.

Reeves said if museums like his proactively approached Egypt with their collections, the countries’ antiquities resources would be swamped, and so has not written offering the mummies back.

“In the case of Māori material, we are keenly aware that the Māori view is that this material doesn't belong in museums, so it's clear we need to do everything we can to start correctly identifying the material and returning it.

“We're happy to let it be known that we're open to the conversation, but we're not going to force it on [Egypt].”

Egypt has specifically demanded the return of The Rosetta Stone from the British Museum in London, held there since 1801, the bust of Queen Nefertiti from the Neues Museum, Berlin, taken in 1912, the Zodiac ceiling from the Louvre in Paris robbed by French troops in 1799 and dating back to 50 BCE. None of those items have yet been returned.

SUPPLIED The Auckland War Memorial Museum.

In 2018, Aranui and other museum colleagues formed a network of repatriation researchers and developed a national repatriation policy for Museums Aotearoa members.

The same year, in a secondment to the MCH, Aranui produced the first comprehensive report into human remains in New Zealand museums.

She found there were about 3300 sets of human remains across at least 22 of Aotearoa’s museums. Nearly all (97%) were between just seven museums.

Most of the remains were Māori and Moriori. Nearly 3% were of Pacific origin, nearly 2% were from the Americas, Africa, Europe and Asia, and 17.75% remained of unknown origin.

As for Souser-iret-binet, and the mummified boy who remains out of sight for now, Auckland Museum is committed to engage respectfully while they remain in Aotearoa.

In 2014, new research revealed the name Souser-iret-binet within the coffin’s hieroglyphs for the first time. Until then, the mummy was known by the incorrect name, Ta-Sedgemet.

The mummified boy won’t be displayed until his name is discovered, and work is currently underway with a new archaeologist, Reeves said.

“It feels more respectful if you talk about the person and what we know about them, rather than them just being an object of curiosity.”