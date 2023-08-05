Veterans, descendants of nuclear testing era urged to apply for British medal

Kiwi nuclear test veteran, Gerry Wright, remembers the first time he witnessed a nuclear bomb being detonated in the Pacific.

When 85-year-old Gerald ‘Gerry’ Wright was 19, he saw his own skeleton through his momentarily transparent skin.

He was standing on board a Royal New Zealand Navy frigate, hands over his eyes, 130 kilometres away from the spot a nuclear bomb was tested off Kiribati, then called Christmas Island.

As the bomb, Grapple Y, went off with the force of 3 mega tonnes of TNT it caused such intense radiation that Wright and his company saw the bones in their hands – even if only for a moment.

Wright was deployed to Operation Grapple: a British mission of nine nuclear tests all told between March 1957 and September 1958. Grapple Y was the largest nuclear weapon the British ever tested.

He joined in 1958, and witnessed five of the nine hydrogen bomb tests. His job: send a balloon skyward and monitor the weather, ensuring calm skies for the nuclear tests.

Along with some 500 other New Zealanders on Operation Grapple, Wright was exposed to dangerous levels of radiation, not only during the tests but afterwards when the nuclear cloud remained overhead.

If it rained – even through the bomb’s cloud – the Navy sailors were told to shower outside on the frigate deck to save on fresh water, he said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Gerry Wright has written several books about his experience in the Navy, and the history of nuclear weapons development.

In 2005, The New Zealand Nuclear Test Veterans’ Association commissioned Dr Al Rowland from Massey University to study 50 Operation Grapple veterans’ chromosomes.

His study “unequivocally” proved the effects of the radiation had long term effects on the veterans and their families.

Wright counts himself lucky he doesn’t face the cancers and health problems of so many of his peers, and doesn’t waste energy being angry about the exposure. “It’s a fact of life,” he said.

“It was quite spectacular. And at the time I personally was very pleased that here I was at the cutting edge of modern technology and very glad of what was going on.

“It was only later on we found there were lots of side effects.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff At age 85, Gerry has outlived many of his nuclear veteran peers – but he plans to live into his 100s.

Now, 65 years after his deployment he’ll finally have a medal honouring his service.

In November 2022, the government of the United Kingdom announced it would be awarding medals to anyone – or anyone’s kin – involved in the United Kingdom’s Nuclear Test Programme between 1952 and 1967.

Wright has applied for it and believes some 1000 other New Zealanders are eligible too, and wants to help them apply.

“They are entitled to it, and I am trying to spread the word as much as I can,” he said. “They deserve it, so why not give it to them.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Gerry Wright as a young man in the Navy.

The medal itself is the result of a hard-fought campaign by non-government organisation Labrats International (which stands for Legacy of the Atomic Bomb. Recognition for Atomic Test Survivors).

Speaking from Wales, co-founder Alan Owen said they have been campaigning since 2020 for this medal.

They even met with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ensure he spoke to veterans and heard their stories first-hand – which helped immensely.

As of July 28, the Ministry of Defence has processed 1800 applications for the medal.

Alan Owen/Supplied Alan Owen and his sister Laura Jackson with a photo of their father, before meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022.

Owen said being recognised for their service means a lot to veterans of the nuclear testing era, who until this medal often had nothing to show for their service.

“What they felt was a lot of people higher up the chain – majors, colonels, whatever – got medals and got awards, got OBEs, and the scientists got recognised for their contributions, which they obviously did a lot to make this happen,” he said.

“But the soldiers felt that they had been forgotten and airbrushed from history.”

Owen said whether nuclear weapons should even be used is a separate issue – honouring the people who served their country’s orders should be non-negotiable.

“A lot of them are suffering ill health. The few thousand that are left feel that they're the lucky ones.”

But the work doesn’t end with the medal. Labrats are working to integrate the stories of nuclear veterans and the weapons testing era into the UK’s school curriculum and public education like in museums and libraries.

They also want compensation for veterans and their families, as well as the indigenous tribes of Pacific islands, New Zealand and Australia who were displaced or wrongfully treated during the tests.

“These indigenous tribes, especially in Australia that were just treated as third class citizens, and they were affected... they’ve received nothing.

“There needs to be a big plan and push for compensation across the communities affected by UK testing, definitely.”

It’s hoped the first medals will be delivered ahead of Remembrance Sunday 2023, November 12.

To apply for a medal, visit the UK Ministry of Defence website.