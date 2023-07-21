Where is Yanfei? Search for missing real estate agent continues

There is still no sign of a Christchurch mother who disappeared while cold calling for real estate clients two days ago, as her anguished family continues to wait for news.

A police spokesperson confirmed Yanfei Bao, 44, had not been found after the city endured a cold night with temperatures as low as 3C.

Fears grew for Bao on Wednesday afternoon after she failed to pick up her daughter from school.

By early Thursday morning, police were actively searching the area of Wigram where she was last seen.

Bao’s visibly distressed partner, Paul Gooch, did not want to comment at his Avonhead home where he was surrounded by friends, on Thursday afternoon.

He later posted a heartfelt plea on Facebook, saying he was “deeply concerned” for Bao’s safety and wellbeing.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Police search a park in Wigram on Thursday afternoon.

“Our 9-year-old daughter and I are desperately seeking any information that could lead us to her whereabouts,” Gooch wrote.

“As a dedicated real estate consultant, she had planned to engage with the local community through door-to-door outreach to promote her services.

“We have not heard from her since, and this is completely out of character for Yanfei. Our daughter and I are incredibly worried, and we kindly ask for your assistance in this difficult time.”

Bao was due to pick her daughter up from school when it finished on Wednesday.

When she didn’t show up, staff from the after-school care programme had to drop her home.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Several areas in Wigram have been searched since Bao disappeared.

On Thursday, more than 20 police detectives were piecing together her last known movements – an effort named Operation Helo. Police said Bao was last seen in Wigram about 10.30am on Wednesday while out cold calling as part of her job.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said she was last seen by a person she spoke with after knocking on their door in Vickerys Rd, near the intersection of Hayton Rd.

The alarm was raised when she failed to return home after work, Reeves said.

“[Bao’s disappearance] is unusual and at the moment the fact she’s missing is completely unexplained. We're concerned because people rarely up and vanish.”

Reeves said Bao’s silver Nissan Dualis car, registration PKT 556, was found in Iroquois Place, about 1km from where she was last seen.

Supplied Bao was last seen in the Wigram area about 10.30am on Wednesday wearing the outfit pictured and reading glasses. This photo was taken a different day.

It was being forensically examined, she said.

There was nothing, at present, to suggest foul play.

“She appears to have been in good mental and physical health. Her colleagues say she's a diligent, hard-working woman, and this is really out of character. We’re keeping a very open mind as to what’s happened to her,” Reeves said.

She appealed for anyone with security camera footage in the area that might have captured Bao or the movements of her car on Wednesday to contact police.

While there was a property nearby that had historically been the Head Hunters gang headquarters, there was nothing to suggest it was linked to her disappearance.

Supplied Bao’s disappearance is out of character, police say.

Police searched Harvard Park, not far from Iroquois Place, late on Thursday afternoon.

A resident at the corner of Hayton Rd and Vickerys Rd said police had been around twice on Thursday to ask questions.

One police officer asked if he had heard a bang bang noise. He said he was at home on Wednesday and didn’t see or hear anything.

A woman who lives near the corner said she was woken up by two police officers on Wednesday night who were holding a torch and searching for something in the mailbox.

At 2.30am on Thursday, six officers searched bushes across the road. She told them she heard unusual sounds in the neighbouring house, which she was looking after while the family were on holiday.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Police search Wigram village green in relation to Bao’s disappearance.

Police then searched the backyard. About 3pm, three plain-clothes officers returned and searched the neighbouring property, visiting another on the other side.

She said there was a mixture of cultures in the area, including Filipino and Indian people, and there were a number of renters.

A Chinese Consulate General spokesperson in Christchurch said they were paying “high attention” to the case and had asked local Chinese associations to spread the news.

Harcourts Wigram branch manager Hamish McLeod said more than 40 real estate agents across Christchurch had stopped work to join the search for Bao, who was a new member of the team.

He was not sure where she was last seen, but confirmed she was working.

Police asked anyone with information on Bao’s whereabouts to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.