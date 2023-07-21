Person found dead in car after crash in rural West Coast

A person has been found dead in a car that crashed down a bank inland from Hokitika on the West Coast.

The crash was discovered at the intersection of MacArthur and Wall roads, in the Kokatahi area of Westland, about 7.50am on Friday, but was believed to have happened earlier, police said.

The road was open, but motorists may experience delays.

“The serious crash unit has been notified, and traffic management will be in place.”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they responded to reports of a car that fell into a ditch about 7.50am on Friday.

Two crews from Hokitika and one from Kokatahi were sent to the scene, they said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance.