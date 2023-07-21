High Court orders veterans appeal board to reconsider Sir Wira Gardiner decision

A landmark decision allowing a Vietnam veteran’s brain tumour to be considered a service-related injury must be reconsidered, the High Court rules.

The General Manager of Veterans’ Affairs New Zealand appealed the Veterans’ Entitlements Appeal Board’s 2022 decision, with a High Court justice saying the board had “erred in law” in concluding that the late Lieutenant Colonel Tā Harawira Gardiner’s claim for glioblastoma must be treated as a service-related condition.

As a service-related condition, a veteran would be entitled to a disablement pension.

High Court Justice Helen McQueen said there was “no clear shared reasoning” for the Veterans Appeal Board decision, and it should be reconsidered.

“It would not be appropriate for me to use the power available to me to make my own decision in relation to Tā Harawira’s claim.

“Rather I find that, in the circumstances, the Appeal Board should consider the claim again, given my conclusions as to the questions of law.”

Gardiner was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumour in July 2021, and in September he applied for the disablement pension as a service-related injury, but it was rejected by Veterans’ Affairs New Zealand’s decision officer.

In January last year, only two months before he died, Gardiner sought a review of that decision. In February the review officer upheld VANZ’s decision.

The claim was continued on behalf of his estate, which was the respondent in the latest High Court case, but did not oppose the GMVA’s appeal.

Representatives of the estate said the original claim was for the benefit of all veterans, and counsel was appointed by the court to contradict the GMVA argument.

In April this year the Veterans Entitlements Appeal Board revoked VANZ’s decision not to accept Gardiner’s original claim, and in June the board had a hearing which accepted the claim should be considered service-related.

In allowing the appeal to that latest decision, Justice McQueen said the board would be required to assess Gardiner’s medical information and other relevant information, such as related cases.

“The Appeal Board should have a further opportunity to consider the claim and provide reasoning that supports the outcome reached.”

Gardiner served with the NZ Army for 20 years, and his case had the potential to affect the ability of other veterans to get support.