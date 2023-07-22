Yanfei Bao's mother collapsed when told daughter disappeared

Yanfei Bao remains missing. She is pictured recently after she sold a $1.7 million dollar house in Strowan.

The mother of missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao collapsed when Chinese police told the family she was missing on Friday.

Speaking from China, sister Huafei Bao told Stuff she was not aware her sister was missing until Friday afternoon when a New Zealand friend of Bao’s rang her.

The friend said she had contacted the local police station in Zhejiang province in order to find the sister's number.

Huafei couldn’t bring herself to tell her elderly parents, fearing their reaction. Soon after, local police called Yanfei’s parents' home to deliver the news.

“My mum has been crying since, and passed out a couple of times and my dad is heartbroken,” Huafei sobbed. “We are just ordinary people…what can we do? We are so far away.”

“Where is my younger sister?” the distraught woman said. “We feel very helpless at the moment, but there is still hope.”

“Please, please tell me what else we can do and help us,” she pleaded.

The family are now considering coming to New Zealand but are unsure if that will help find Yanfei.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Police go door to door on Vickery St in Wigram in the search for Yanfei Bao.

Huafei last talked to her sister, who she describes as an optimist, on Monday, July 17. She said there was nothing unusual about their conversation. They chatted about Yanfei’s new job at Harcourts Real Estate.

“She was quite excited, and she thought the job was very promising.”

Bao vanished on Wednesday while working in the Christchurch suburb of Wigram, where she was going door to door as part of her job.

At a press conference on Friday evening Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police were “growing increasingly concerned” for her and were treating her disappearance as unexplained.

Reeves said police found one of Bao’s cellphones on the Southern Motorway near Blakes Rd on Friday.

A police spokesperson confirmed there has been no new developments in finding Bao on Saturday morning. However, Reeves thanked the public for coming forward overnight with more than 40 pieces of information from the public, which police were in the process of assessing.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Detective inspector Nicola Reeves has urged the public to pass on any information that might help find Bao.

She encouraged anyone who has not yet done so to let police know if they had any information that may assist the enquiry.

Huafei said she only learnt about the cellphone by searching Chinese social media. She said the family were grateful to the Christchurch community for the efforts they are making to help find her sister.

Both the parents and the sister do not speak English, and have found it incredibly difficult to access information on the investigation from behind China’s internet firewall.

“All I can think of is to ask for help from the Chinese embassy in New Zealand - let them urge the local police to increase the police resources, do more search, Please, please help us. It is our only hope.”

Supplied Yanfei Bao disappeared while working in Wigram, Christchurch, on Wednesday, July 19 2023.

The Chinese Consulate General in Christchurch has been in touch with the family.

Although Bao’s last sighting was at 10.30am on Wednesday, a friend told Stuff she had received a call from her at 11.16am.

Jin Tian said she spoke to Bao for four minutes. Bao asked Tian how someone she was working with could transfer $600,000 (more than 2.6 million RMB) from China to pay cash for a house.

A screenshot showing the date, time and duration of the call was seen by The Press.

Tian told The Press in an exclusive interview, the conversation was in Mandarin and Bao sounded normal, with nothing to indicate anything was wrong.

“I have butterflies in my stomach. I couldn’t work the whole day yesterday (Thursday),” Tian said.