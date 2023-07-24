Lawyer Sue Grey to appear before tribunal, police keep watchful eye on crowds

Police will be keeping an eye on scenes outside the hearing of lawyer Sue Grey, who is facing a disciplinary panel on Monday morning.

Grey, known for her campaign against the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out and mask mandate, will go in front of the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal​ for a preliminary hearing into charges related to her conduct. The hearing could determine her future in the law profession.

It’s understood supporters of Grey will gather in support outside.

Police didn’t confirm whether they would have any added presence, but a spokesperson said they were aware of the planned gathering and would “respond to any incidents as required”.

The charges against Grey stem from an investigation by the Nelson Standards Committee into her conduct, following a number of complaints made against the lawyer.

The Nelson committee found enough evidence to refer the matter to the tribunal, though the tribunal will not reveal the nature of the charge.

Grey sought to have the matter thrown out, but in June that motion was turned down and the matter was referred to the disciplinary panel.

Neither Grey nor New Zealand Law Society president Frazer Barton were previously willing to give details about the charge.

Barton said the Lawyers and Conveyancers Act Regulations 2008 stopped him from commenting on the disciplinary process being undertaken.

Grey was tentative about what she could say about the hearing, which she said she knew little about as it was the first time she was appearing in front of the tribunal.

She said she was limited in what she could say, but told Stuff she would present a strikeout motion to have the matter thrown out.

In December last year, Stuff reported the lawyer was facing a number of complaints with regard to online comments she made attributing a school girl's death to the Covid-19 vaccine.

The tribunal oversees the conduct of lawyers and has the power to reprimand, fine, suspend or strike lawyers off, if it finds against them.