Tribunal reserves decision over Sue Grey's future as a lawyer

Well-known lawyer Sue Grey has told a disciplinary tribunal she wears many hats and not everything she says should be taken in her capacity as a lawyer.

Grey, known for her campaign against the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out and mask mandate, faced charges of bringing the profession into disrepute at the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal​ on Monday.

The hearing could determine her future in the law profession.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Nelson Standards Committee into 27 separate complaints about comments made by Grey and others on her social media platforms.

Grey filed a strike out motion to have the matter thrown out.

She spoke at length about her right to express her opinions, especially when it came to being co-leader of the Outdoors and Freedom Party.

“I wear hats as a mother, I wear hats as a scientist, I wear hats having trained in health protection..., and I wear hats as a politician and I wear hats as a lawyer,” she said.

“And what has happened... in this case is that the standards that a lawyer is held to in the course of their professional services are being transitioned to me with other hats.”

Acting on behalf of the Nelson Standards Committee and the NZ Law Society, barrister Paul Collins disputed her reasoning, telling the tribunal that Grey was widely known in her capacity as a lawyer so the professional standard that was expected of her was applicable when assessing the complaints against her.

“There’s a range of activities indicating reliance on her status as a lawyer – writing letters to ministers and the Crown a lawyer, sending emails to the Solicitor General.”

The tribunal, chaired by Dale Clarkson, reserved its decision after a day of deliberations.

The tribunal oversees the conduct of lawyers and has the power to reprimand, fine, suspend or strike lawyers off, if it finds against them.

In December last year, Stuff reported the lawyer was facing a number of complaints with regard to online comments she made attributing a school girl's death to the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Nelson committee found enough evidence to refer the matter to the tribunal, though neither Grey nor New Zealand Law Society president Frazer Barton were previously willing to give details about the charge.

Barton said the Lawyers and Conveyancers Act Regulations 2008 stopped him from commenting on the disciplinary process being undertaken.