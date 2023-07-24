Alleged kidnapper had booked one-way flight China before arrest

The man charged with kidnapping Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has been granted interim name suppression until his next apperance in August.

The alleged kidnapper of Yanfei Bao had booked a one-way flight to China before his arrest, Stuff understands.

The man has been remanded in custody after appearing in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

The 52-year-old man from Bryndwr was charged with unlawfully taking away Bao without her consent, with intent to cause her to be confined, after police made the arrest on Saturday at an airport.

It is believed he was linked to a property deal Bao was negotiating.

Judge Michael Crosbie granted the man interim name suppression amid a large contingent of media and remanded him in custody. He’s scheduled to reappear on August 15.

The man’s lawyer did not seek bail.

Bao’s husband, Paul Gooch, and friends of Bao were in court for the first appearance along with Detective Inspector Nicky Reeves.

Gooch was pale and looked solemn as the man entered court, and some friends quietly wept.

The accused man was dressed in a striped rugby shirt and did not speak English. A Mandarin interpreter spoke on his behalf.

Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff A police car in the driveway of Trevor Street in Hornby, which was raided by police on Sunday night.

Bao is still missing, five days after she was last seen at 10.30am on Wednesday while she was cold calling potential customers on Vickerys Rd.

On Sunday night, police raided a third property at Trevor St, Hornby, after searching a property at Iroquois Place in Wigram and a house at Bryndwr.

When Stuff visited the Bryndwr property listed on court documents as the accused’s home on Monday, a man who answered the door said he could not comment as he did not speak English.

Previously, Stuff reported Bao spoke to a friend 45 minutes after she was last seen.

A man at the Iroquois Pl property police raided on Saturday answered the door, but declined to comment.

Asked how he was the man said, “Not good.”

Curtains at the property were drawn. The man shut the door before Stuff could ask him any further questions.

At 11.16am on Wednesday, Bao rang her friend Jin Tian and had a four-minute conversation with her.

During the conversation, Bao asked Tian how someone she was working with could transfer $600,000 (more than 2.6 million RMB) from China to pay cash for a house.

supplied Bao arrived in New Zealand in 2018.

After Stuff published details of the conversation, police interviewed Tian for several hours on Saturday and took a statement.

Bao’s sister, Huafei, said the family suspected the kidnapping was in relation to the cash buyer.

From conversations with her sister, Huafei believed money had been tight for Bao. Huafei was hopeful after hearing that Bao had been kidnapped.

“The thing I hope for most is to find my younger sister, and that she is OK,” Huafei sobbed as she spoke to Stuff on Sunday. She said she had not slept and was feeling numb as she waited for news of her sister.

Police are seeking sightings of a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101.

Supplied Bao recently celebrated selling a house in Strowan for $1.7 million.

“We’re interested in sightings of the vehicle from mid-week up until last night, but with a particular focus on the vehicle’s location on Wednesday 19 July in Wigram, Hornby, Tai Tapu, Halswell, Redcliffs, and New Brighton,” Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said.

Police confirmed a car pulled over in the Air Force Museum car park in Wigram on Saturday was the same car they were seeking information about, despite initially denying it was part of the investigation.

A local resident who saw the incident just before 11am told Stuff at least four police cars blocked off half of the car park. She saw them talking to a middle-aged man with a bald head, of Asian descent. Police also checked the boot of the car.

Police investigated a large bungalow at Iroquois Place in Wigram on Saturday and Sunday. The property is down a driveway and has a garden shed out front.

STUFF Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves speaks to media about the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

The owner of the house did not respond to phone calls on Sunday. XDD Limited is registered as a company under the address, and on the New Zealand Companies Register, the company lists itself as a cleaning service.

A resident earlier told Stuff they saw Bao’s car parked in the street on Tuesday afternoon, a day before she disappeared. He said he saw the same car on Wednesday morning parked in a similar place.

On Sunday morning, a resident, who didn’t want to be named, said he had only seen the people in the Iroquois Place house police were looking at a few times.

He said they said hello in a different language, and he thought the house was a flat people ran some businesses out of.