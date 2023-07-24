Missing person Yanfei Bao: Kidnapping accused arrested at airport with no bag and one-way flight to China booked

Yanfei Bao recently celebrated selling a house in the Christchurch suburb of Strowan for $1.7 million.

The man accused of kidnapping real estate agent Yanfei Bao was arrested in the public area of Christchurch International Airport on Saturday, with no bags and a one-way flight to China booked.

The details about the arrest of the accused, who appeared in the Christchurch District Court briefly on Monday, emerged as police reiterated they were still “trying to locate her and bring her home safe and well”.

The man’s car, a silver Mitsubishi sedan which had been the focus of police enquiries, was found parked near the airport on Saturday.

It later emerged the car had been parked across the drive of the accused kidnapper’s home for two hours with its boot and car doors open, two days after Bao was last seen.

A neighbour of the Bryndwr property where the 52-year-old accused lives, said the same silver car the police wanted information on was always at the property, but was not there on Wednesday or Thursday.

However, it was parked across the driveway on Friday with the boot and doors open for several hours. It was gone the following day, she said.

On Saturday, the Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101, was seized by police who called for the public to report sightings of it from the preceding days.

The man who was charged with unlawfully taking Bao away without her consent, with intent to cause her to be confined, was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody when he appeared in court on Monday.

Supplied Police want to hear of sightings of this car in relation to the disappearance of real estate agent Yanfei Bao in Christchurch.

It is believed the man is linked to a property deal Bao, who worked as a real estate agent for Harcourts, was negotiating.

A home for sale in Trevor St, Hornby, is under police guard and will be the subject of a forensic scene examination on Tuesday, the officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, said on Monday afternoon.

Stuff can reveal Bao acted as the agent for the buyer of the same property the alleged kidnapper lives at in Bryndwr, and completed the sale in June.

A neighbour said a lovely couple lived there before, but it since “became sketchy”, with security cameras put up on the house

The new owner of the Bryndwr property, who lives there with his wife and child, said he and Bao’s alleged kidnapper worked together at a factory.

The accused asked him if he had a room to rent, and moved in about a month ago.

The property owner said Bao was the real estate agent who helped him buy the Bryndwr home. He had not had any contact with her since the deal was completed in June.

On Thursday, after learning Bao was missing, the property owner said he shared a post on social media appealing for information about her whereabouts.

He worked late on Friday night, and did not see the accused.

The man said he was exhausted, and would not say if he had spoken to police.

He said he had no idea the accused had booked tickets to China.

Late on Monday, Reeves said police had not ruled out laying further charges against the accused, or the involvement of other people.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A police car in the driveway of Trevor St in Hornby, which was raided by police on Sunday night.

She said Bao’s disappearance was still being investigated as a kidnapping, not a homicide.

“We’re keeping an open mind. We still have a huge focus on trying to locate her and bring her home safe and well.”

Reeves said police had had a huge response to appeals for information related to the case, with 120 tips received since news of Bao’s disappearance was first reported by media on Thursday.

“We do get a real sense the Christchurch public is very invested in this and everybody wants to help in any way they can.”

The Trevor St property and the surrounding areas were now of “significant interest” to investigators “and residents can expect to see a significant police presence there in the coming days”, Reeves said.

She would not be drawn on why.

Police were focused on the movements of the accused man’s vehicle, which had a distinctive yellow diamond sticker with a black kiwi on its boot, on Wednesday, June 19 and the two days after that, particularly in areas southwest of the city like Prebbleton and Tai Tapu, Reeves said.

Anyone who saw the vehicle or might have CCTV that captured it should contact police.

At the accused’s first court appearance, Bao’s husband, Paul Gooch, and friends were in court along with Reeves.

Gooch was pale and looked solemn as the accused entered court, and some friends quietly wept.

supplied Bao arrived in New Zealand in 2018.

The man was dressed in a striped rugby shirt and did not speak English. A Mandarin interpreter spoke on his behalf.

Bao is still missing, five days after she was last seen at 10.30am on Wednesday while she was cold calling potential customers on Vickerys Rd.

On Sunday night, police raided a third property at Trevor St, Hornby, after searching a property at Iroquois Place in Wigram and a house at Bryndwr.

Previously, Stuff reported Bao spoke to a friend 45 minutes after she was last seen.

A man at the Iroquois Place property police raided on Saturday answered the door on Monday, but declined to comment.

Asked how he was, the man said: “Not good.”

Curtains at the property were drawn. The man shut the door before Stuff could ask any further questions.

At 11.16am on Wednesday, Bao rang her friend Jin Tian and had a four-minute conversation with her.

During the conversation, Bao asked Tian how someone she was working with could transfer $600,000 (more than 2.6 million RMB) from China to pay cash for a house.

STUFF Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves speaks to media about the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

After Stuff published details of the conversation, police interviewed Tian for several hours on Saturday and took a statement.

Bao’s sister, Huafei, said the family suspected the kidnapping was in relation to the cash buyer.

“The thing I hope for most is to find my younger sister, and that she is OK,” Huafei sobbed as she spoke to Stuff on Sunday.

Police confirmed a car pulled over in the Air Force Museum car park in Wigram on Saturday was the same car they were seeking information about, despite initially denying it was part of the investigation.

A local resident who saw the incident just before 11am said at least four police cars blocked off half of the car park. She saw them talking to a middle-aged man with a bald head, of Asian descent. Police also checked the car’s boot.