Move to force Christchurch liquor baron out of industry fails

An attempt to drive Christchurch liquor baron Hardeep Singh out of the booze industry by taking away his licences for 11 bottle stores and three pubs has failed.

A huge combined operation between Police and Christchurch liquor licensing inspectors - with the support of Immigration and the Labour Inspector - has failed to convince the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority (ARLA) that Singh, the man behind the Big Daddy’s chain, should have his licence cancelled.

The prosecution aimed to use wage and time records to force Singh to concede he had broken the law in one way or another: either by underpaying his workers in what they called a “hidden economy”, or by not rostering on enough duty managers nor providing enough legal rest breaks.

Stuff has previously reported on other complaints against Big Daddy’s Liquor in 2018 and 2019 which alleged payments of premiums, paying under minimum wage and paying less than contractually agreed to.

In April 2020, Super Liquor ended their franchise agreement with the chain early, with Super Liquor’s late chief executive, Campbell McMahon, saying at the time they had “zero tolerance” for employee exploitation.

The prosecution relied on a spreadsheet prepared by police analyst Raquel Wilson which compared PAYE records with the stores’ advertised opening hours to find a shortfall of duty manager hours of some 48,612.25 hours between January 2017 and November 2020.

They argued that shortfall meant Singh’s companies were breaching the law by effectively conducting “unauthorised sales” of liquor by selling alcohol without a manager present - a major breach of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

They argued the analysis showed “repeated and systemic failures” to appoint and notify authorities of duty managers and a consistent lack of break time for staff that formed a “deliberate pattern… [migrant workers] subjected to working conditions that New Zealand law simply does not tolerate”.

They also attacked Singh’s “hopelessly inadequate” records, and alleged one of his companies had double-dipped Covid subsidies, a receiving $14,059 it wasn’t entitled to.

Singh’s defence said there’d been no breach of the subsidy rules and Singh had made genuine efforts to ensure compliance.

It attacked the crucial spreadsheet analysis, saying it was “flawed” because family and salaried staff had filled gaps, that duty managers had been appointed, but authorities not notified, and that stores did not always open for their advertised hours.

He had planned to produce a counter-analysis of the spreadsheet, but did not for “economic reasons”. However, crucially, his defence pointed out that a store in Kaikoura, for example, had been closed for some time, leading to an over-estimation of 233 ‘missing’ hours by the prosecution.

The authority chair, judge Simon Menzies, said he found Singh’s argument around opening hours “quite logical” and as a result, said “we have difficulty accepting the reliability of [Wilson’s] conclusions”.

But ARLA did agree, while unable to quantify the “exact scope”, that there were significant periods where stores opened without a duty manager, and agreed this meant sales were unauthorised, and the Act was breached.

In a significant blow for both the prosecution and future attempts to drive potential migrant exploiters from the liquor industry, ARLA rowed back from two previous decisions in deciding that they could not consider any of the allegations around employment law, immigration or the Covid subsidy.

Singh had argued many of the issues raised were employment issues and shouldn’t relate to any licensing decision.

Two earlier cases - Nekita Enterprises, involving Christchurch liquor store owner Harjit Singh, and Two Brothers, involving Tokoroa brothers Jaspreet and Taranjeet Singh Janda - had ruled both bosses unsuitable due to allegations of migrant worker exploitation.

But ARLA said this case was different because Hardeep Singh hadn’t faced any action from Immigration or the Labour Inspector for the companies in question.

Singh’s defence said cancelling licences was reserved for only the most serious cases with strong evidence - and this did not meet that threshold.

ARLA said that while Singh’s conduct was “significantly below the standards required”, cancelling the licences wasn’t warranted, due to the uncertainty around how big the shortfall was, and how his companies had recognised some of the issues and taken action.

Instead, it suspended the manager’s certificates of Singh and his wife, Gauravjot Kaur – who had told the Authority she’d not taken an active role in the business – for 28 days.

It also suspended all of his liquor licences, covering bottle stores in Christchurch, Timaru and Auckland and three pubs in Christchurch for three days, all starting on August 15.