Emergency services at scene of serious Otago crash

Police were called to the incident early on Wednesday.

A two-vehicle crash has led to a large scale emergency service response in Roxburgh, Central Otago.

The crash on the corner of Scotland S and Ferry Rd, unfolded on Monday, about 12.40pm, a police spokesperson said.

Scotland St, the main street of the town, was closed as a helicopter, police, fire appliances and paramedics attend the crash.

Diversions were in place on State Highway 8 at Hawick Street and Liddle streets.

One person was transported to hospital by helicopter in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been called to the scene.