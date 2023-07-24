Eminent UK volcanologist to give evidence at Whakaari White Island trial

Matt and Lauren Urey, who gave evidence earlier in the trial, on Whakaari the day of the eruption.

Leading UK volcanologist Professor Sir Stephen Sparks is due to give evidence on Monday afternoon at the Whakaari White Island trial in Auckland.

The trial, before Judge Evangelos Thomas, has been under way for 1½ weeks, starting with evidence from several survivors, before hearing from GNS Science volcanologist Dr Gill Jolly in the second half of last week.

While there were signs of elevated volcanic activity in the lead up to the 2019 disaster on Whakaari, it was impossible to predict an eruption, Jolly said.

"Monitoring and forecasting volcanoes is like forecasting weather," she said.

"Except you've got your eyes closed."

Jason Oxenham/Pool photo Judge Evangelos Thomas presides over the Whakaari White Island eruption trial in Auckland.

The trial, which started last week, is focused on alleged health and safety failings related to having staff and tourists on the island in the lead-up to the eruption in December 2019.

Brothers Andrew, James and Peter Buttle – who own and manage the island through Whakaari Management Limited – and tour operators Tauranga Tourism Services Ltd and ID Tours New Zealand, are facing WorkSafe charges.

Forty-seven people were on the crater when it erupted, 22 of them dying from extreme burns and blast injuries.