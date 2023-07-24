Volcano monitoring network on Whakaari White Island of the 'highest standards', UK volcanologist tells court

Survivors and family members remained silent as the video was shown.

Leading UK volcanologist Professor Sir Stephen Sparks has told the Whakaari White Island court hearing that the volcano monitoring network at Whakaari was internationally recognised as of the highest standards.

But the measurements made by monitoring instruments at volcanoes were only proxies of what volcanologists would like to know, Sparks told the court on Monday.

Volcanologists would like to be able to directly measure the pressure inside a volcano, but couldn’t do that, Sparks said.

He suggested a car could be used as an analogy.

It would be like only having information about the vibrations in the bonnet and emissions from the exhaust pipe, but weren’t allowed to look at the engine, to understand how a car engine worked, Sparks said.

Urey/Waikato Times Matt and Lauren Urey, who gave evidence earlier in the trial, on Whakaari the day of the eruption.

Monitoring limitations at Whakaari, because it was an island and instruments could not be distributed widely, meant the monitoring largely recorded shallower processes, while deeper processes may not be easily recognised.

The trial, before Judge Evangelos Thomas, has been under way for 1½ weeks, starting with evidence from several survivors, before hearing from GNS Science volcanologist Dr Gill Jolly in the second half of last week.

While there were signs of elevated volcanic activity in the lead up to the 2019 disaster on Whakaari, it was impossible to predict an eruption, Jolly said.

"Monitoring and forecasting volcanoes is like forecasting weather," she said.

"Except you've got your eyes closed."

The trial, which started last week, is focused on alleged health and safety failings related to having staff and tourists on the island in the lead-up to the eruption in December 2019.

Jason Oxenham/Pool photo Judge Evangelos Thomas presides over the Whakaari White Island eruption trial in Auckland.

Brothers Andrew, James and Peter Buttle – who own and manage the island through Whakaari Management Limited – and tour operators Tauranga Tourism Services Ltd and ID Tours New Zealand, are facing WorkSafe charges.

Forty-seven people were on the crater when it erupted, 22 of them dying from extreme burns and blast injuries.