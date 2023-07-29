The disappearance of Yanfei Bao: Mystery, tragedy, and the sad house on the street corner

Real estate agent Yanfei Bao has been missing for 10 days after arranging to meet a client at a house in Hornby.

Yanfei Bao was a mother, wife, and hard-working Christchurch real estate agent. Her disappearance has shocked and horrified the community and country. Mike White and Blair Ensor examine what happened, and what is known. Additional reporting by Nadine Roberts and Wei Shao.

If this was where Yanfei Bao’s life ended, it’s a sad and lonely location.

A house in suburban Christchurch, emptied for sale, devoid of people or personality.

It’s the last place the 44-year-old mother, wife, and real estate agent is known to have been, late on the morning of Wednesday, July 19.

16 Trevor St in Hornby, on the apex of the road where it hooks sharp left, where trees’ bare branches lend certainty it’s still mid-winter.

Bao had gone there to show a prospective buyer through the house, its vacant rooms still chilly from the frosty night.

Its previous occupants had long gone, to Australia where it was warmer, where their grandchildren were.

After 37 years living there, the only reminders they’d left behind were indents in the carpet where solid furniture had once been.

Peter Meecham/Stuff 16 Trevor St, which had been on the market less than two weeks, when Yanfei Bao went missing after arranging to meet a client there.

Following the earthquakes, the 1970s house had been stripped back, spruced up.

There was double glazing, a double garage, a choice of shower heads.

Three bedrooms, off-white walls, elegant drapes.

The house to its left had Mediterranean pretensions, with arches, and red-tiled roof.

On the right were sturdy, single-storey bungalows of brick and summerhill stone.

Between them, number 16, with its steeper-pitched roof, strip windows running from ceiling to floor, and carefully trimmed shrubbery, seemed an attractive place to live, a tidy property, valued last year at $630,000.

Bao wasn’t the agent listing the house, but worked for the same firm, Harcourts, and there was an agreement she could show clients through the address.

On Wednesday, around 10am, Bao drove to Trevor St from her home in Avonhead, and let herself in with the key from a lockbox she’d been given the code for.

It was the last time she was seen.

At 11.16am, she phoned a friend, Jin Tian, on the social media app WeChat.

Bao said a client wanted to know how to transfer $600,000 from China to New Zealand to buy a house, and asked Tian for advice. Eventually, Bao said she would speak again with her client, and call Tian back.

Some time after 12.30pm, Bao’s car, a silver Nissan compact, disappeared from the street.

That’s all we know of what happened to Bao, and if truth be told, all we know about where she might be.

Supplied 44-year-old real estate agent Yanfei Bao disappeared on Wednesday July 19, while working in Hornby.

Bao’s journey to selling houses had been indirect, but seemingly impressive.

According to a biography on a real estate website, she had been a university lecturer at Hubei University of Education in Wuhan, China, and also Wuhan Donghu University, as well as working as a translator for a national railway organisation in China.

The biography says she received a master’s degree in English linguistics, and a postgraduate diploma in business from Canterbury University in 2019.

She liked reading, travel, and “learning something new every day”.

From about 2019, she worked in retail sales for computing and IT company PB Tech, before launching her real estate career with Harcourts in Christchurch’s western suburbs.

She began in the Holmwood branch in Ilam, and had recently transferred to the company’s Wigram office.

Harcourts’ website extolled Bao’s academic and business background, while stressing “she loves nothing more than spending time with her partner and young daughter”.

It was when Bao didn’t arrive to collect her 9-year-old daughter from after-school care on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 19 that concerns were first raised, and police were alerted.

That evening, Bao’s Nissan Dualis was found about 2km away from 16 Trevor St, in Iroquois Pl, Wigram.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The case of missing Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao is now a homicide investigation, police say.

The following afternoon, when Bao still hadn’t returned home or contacted family, her husband, Paul Gooch, put a post on Facebook, desperate for information and help, headlined: “URGENT APPEAL - Help Us Find My Beloved Wife, Yanfei Bao.”

Gooch outlined how Bao had been planning to go door-to-door in the Wigram area promoting her real estate services, and said she had been last seen around Vickerys Rd at approximately 10.30am on Wednesday.

“We have not heard from her since, and this is completely out of character for Yanfei.

“Our daughter and I are incredibly worried, and we kindly ask for your assistance in this difficult time.

“Your support and vigilance mean the world to us, and we are praying for Yanfei’s safe return. Please share this post within your networks and communities to help spread the word.”

As it turned out, the Vickerys Rd sighting couldn’t be confirmed by police, and eventually ended up being considered a red herring.

Instead, police said the last sighting of Bao was now about 10am, when she arrived at 16 Trevor St to meet a client.

Police quickly learnt about this planned meeting, and it’s understood they visited the house on Thursday, July 20.

But finding no sign of Bao, or anything obviously suspicious, they left, and told Harcourts they could continue marketing the property, including holding viewings and open homes, with the house due to go to auction in a week.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Police search for Yanfei Bao in Christchurch.

By Friday, Harcourts staff were walking Wigram’s streets, not stuffing self-spruiking real estate pamphlets into letterboxes, but handing out thousands of flyers: “Missing Person. Help Us Find Yanfei Bao”, with a photo of their colleague smiling, after being presented with a framed certificate for training as a new Harcourts agent.

But the person brought to life in the photo was reduced to bureaucracy at the flyer’s end. Yanfei Bao: Event number P055385539.

That day, police got their first break, when Bao’s cellphone was found in bushes beside Christchurch’s Southern Motorway, near Blakes Rd in Prebbleton, 5km from the Trevor St property, and 7km from where her car had been discovered.

It’s unknown if it was fortuitously discovered and handed in to police, or whether police tracked it using the phone’s GPS - for its GPS to be operating, it would have needed to still be switched on.

But once police had it, they could extract data that showed where it had been, based on which cellphone towers it had connected with.

Supplied The Mitsubishi sedan police seized on Saturday at Christchurch Airport, which was also seen in Trevor St, where Yanfei Bao disappeared from.

The next day, police stopped a vehicle in the Air Force Museum’s car park in Wigram, which is almost directly opposite Iroquois Pl, where police had found Bao’s car on Wednesday night.

At least three police cars surrounded the silver Mitsubishi sedan, and four police officers spoke with the driver, who was dressed in a long black coat, and appeared to take a bag containing several items from his car, and walk to police.

Officers opened the car’s doors, then gingerly lifted the boot, but finding nothing of importance inside, closed it again, and allowed the man to continue.

However, that evening, police seized the car, which was by now parked at Christchurch Airport.

Inside the terminal, they arrested a 52-year-old man.

He had no bags, and a one-way ticket to Shanghai.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police search the Halswell River south of Christchurch, following the disappearance of Yanfei Bao.

Things moved quickly.

The man was charged with kidnapping Bao, and remanded in custody.

Police called on the public for sightings of the silver Mitsubishi, registration DPH101, the man was believed to have been driving, with its distinctive dent on one side of the boot, and a yellow sticker with a black kiwi on the other.

Two residents came forward saying they’d seen the car in Trevor St the previous week, parked on an awkward angle.

The car had also been seen at a house in Bryndwyr, where the suspect rented a room.

A witness said it had been missing from the property on Wednesday and Thursday, but was there on the Friday, with its doors and boot open.

The Bryndwyr house was owned by a man who worked with the suspect at a factory - and Bao had been the buyer’s agent when he bought it in June.

Police searched this house, a house in Iroquois Pl near where Bao’s car was found, and then returned to 16 Trevor St.

Shortly after an open home was held on Sunday afternoon, police seized the property.

Beside the roadside advertising sign enthusing about the house’s “Extreme Makeover!!”, officers erected a large tent, and brought in a portaloo.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police forensics teams examine the house at 16 Trevor St.

Photographers, forensic specialists, and fingerprint experts swamped the scene. Cops with cameras, clipboards and coveralls.

Smears and marks on the windows, incongruent with a house about to be sold, were dusted and tested.

Meanwhile, further afield, police searched numerous locations on the city’s outskirts.

Dog handlers walked rural paths; the dive squad used sonar as it worked its way down the Halswell River, still turbid from recent rain; and black-clad officers probed sodden earth for irregularities.

In a vast region, police were guided by potential sightings, data gleaned from phones, and nearly 200 tips from the public.

Lake Terrace Rd, and Palmers Rd, New Brighton, in the east; Greenpark, near Lincoln, and Lake Ellesmere to the south; and the area where Bao’s discarded phone was found, in the west.

The smallest signs, the vaguest clues, the remotest possibilities, all sifted, weighed, then followed.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, who is leading the investigation into Yanfei Bao’s disappearance.

In missing person cases, the chronology of an investigation can be traced by the evolution of adverbs.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves was the officer placed in charge of Operation Helo, the search for Yanfei Bao.

After secondary school in Christchurch, she’d eventually joined the police in Canterbury, and been there 27 years.

It was her job to not only oversee the dozens of officers involved in the investigation, but also to be the public face of progress.

For days, Reeves reminded everyone Bao was a missing person, and she wouldn’t speculate further than that.

In those first few days, however, she said she was “deeply concerned” for Bao’s safety.

This became “growingly concerned”.

But as the days passed with no sign of Bao, Reeves admitted police were “gravely concerned”.

Then, at 3.30pm on Wednesday, July 26, a week after Bao disappeared, Reeves called a press conference, where she read a two-minute statement.

And in those two minutes, she confirmed what most had been fearing, but few would voice: Police now believed Bao had been killed.

Among ritual policespeak of an “elevated” investigation, “significant police resources”, and “expertise on the ground”, those listening really heard only one thing Reeves said: “I do not believe she is alive.”

These were “the words that they most definitely did not want us to come and tell them,” Reeves said, referring to Bao’s distraught family, here in New Zealand and back in China.

As she walked from the podium, leaving reporters’ questions hanging, she revealed the police slogan behind her: “Our vision is to be the safest country.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff On Sunday, police seized the house at 16 Trevor St, and began an extensive forensic examination of it.

Reeves had confirmed it was crucial police uncovered what happened to Bao, and also what her car’s movements were between 12.30pm and 10.45pm the previous Wednesday.

Who had she met at the house? When did her car leave Trevor St? How did it end up 2km away in Iroquois Pl? Who dumped her phone 7km to the west of this?

But above all, everything seemed to come back to what happened at 16 Trevor St, where Stuff understands police have found forensic evidence suggesting Bao was killed there.

16 Trevor St with its “remote garage”, pendant lights, and “built-in robes”. With its concrete drive and wooden deck. With its rotary clothesline and raised planter boxes.

“It’s just an all-round great home that will suit many people,” the advertisements gushed when it went on the market on July 7.

But three weeks later, with Yanfei Bao still missing, despite a vastly expanded police search, nothing seemed cheery or promising here.

The only colour was a small clutch of flowers, pink camellias and white calla lilies, that someone had slipped against the front wall, just beyond the police tape that cordoned off the little house, on a simple street, with the saddest story to tell.