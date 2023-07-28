Man claiming to be father of same-sex couple's child loses paternity battle

A gay man who partner donated sperm to help another same-sex couple conceive has been told he has no legal relationship with the resulting child.

A lesbian couple whose son was conceived with the help of a gay man have succeeded in having a legal dispute over who is the father – brought by the man’s former partner – struck out.

The two same-sex couples had been friendly and when the women wanted to have a child, they asked one of the men to provide the sperm.

It was agreed one of the men would, but after several attempts through a fertility clinic they learnt that he had a low sperm count.

All four continued to try informally. And for two years the men would gather the chosen man’s semen when they had sex, transfer it to a cup and take it to the women’s home. Eventually one of the women became pregnant.

Years later, the two men broke up and one moved overseas.

The man now based offshore asked the Family Court for a declaration of paternity. He believes the semen became mixed during sex and that he is the biological father of the child.

But a judge struck out the case, saying the Status of Children Act applied to the legal status of the parties – not the biological status.

Family Court judge David Burns​ said the man was focused on determining his biological status, but he had no legally recognised parental relationship with the boy.

Judge Burns said the Supreme Court had already held that the Status of Children Act could not be used to determine who the biological parent was as its purpose was to determine “legal” paternity, not “biological” paternity.

“It means that neither [man] are the parent for any legal purpose.”

The judge for those reasons said there was no prospect of success in the application, and it should not proceed any further.

Judge Burns said the man might not be out of options, he could argue under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, that the child had a right to know who his biological parents were.

He could also seek a contact order under the Care of Children Act.