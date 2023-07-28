Couple feels vindicated over Covid payment ads, though some statements deemed 'misleading'

Christchurch philanthropists Marilyn and Grant Nelson defended MSD complaints over their efforts to claw back about $10b for taxpayers.

A couple campaigning to have the Government chase up an estimated $10 billion of overpaid Covid wage subsidies say they feel vindicated by an Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) decision, though some of their statements were deemed “misleading”.

The authority’s complaints board has rejected some parts of the complaint from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), but upheld others, and said the ads should not be used again in their current form.

The couple, Christchurch philanthropists Grant and Marilyn Nelson, recently launched an advertising campaign through their organisation the Integrity Institute. The ads called for the Government to investigate and claw back subsidies that businesses were not entitled to.

The advertising that triggered the complaint said while MSD will chase a beneficiary overpaid “as little as $20”, an Auckland businesswoman given $45m of Covid subsidies and a huge number of others “have never been asked to repay money that they are not entitled to keep”.

The campaign said many of the businesses involved were wealthy and profited from the pandemic.

Some of the complaints not upheld by the ASA included the following statements made in the advertisement: “They [MSD] refuse to take action to get the money back”, “You and other taxpayers are each going to have to pay thousands of dollars in extra tax”, and “If the money is not repaid, taxpayers will each have to pay several thousands of dollars in taxes to pay back the debt the government has incurred”.

The decision said other claims in those advertisements were statements of opinion, and as such did not need to be substantiated.

It found some of the factual statements made in the advertisements were misleading though, because they had not been adequately substantiated.

One complaint that was upheld was that the $10b was an estimate and not an exact figure. In regard to the businesswoman’s receipt of $45m, the authority said the ad did not make it clear that only a portion of that was an overpayment.

MSD said it welcomed the ASA’s decision to partially uphold its complaint.

MSD’s deputy chief executive of organisational assurance and communication, Melissa Gill, thanked the authority for providing clarity.

“There is a substantial ongoing programme of work at MSD to provide assurance that those who received wage subsidy payments were entitled to them,” she said.

“Wage subsidy repayments recently topped $820m as more continue to come in.

“We’ve also brought 37 people before the courts in relation to about $3m in payments, and referred 11 significant and complex cases of wage subsidy misuse to the Serious Fraud Office.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Government Finance Minister Grant Robertson delivers the details of the Covid-19 wage subsidy in 2020.

Grant Nelson said they provided evidence to the authority that backed up the $10b figure, but were concerned not all their evidence had been considered.

“The only way to determine exactly how much should be repaid is to write to all recipients but the ministry has refused to do this for three years,” he said.

Auditors from Deloitte in 2020 and the auditor-general in 2021 both recommended MSD write to recipients for evidence of their entitlement to the money.

The auditor-general’s report said the “high trust model” of the Government’s payment scheme needed to be balanced with adequate verification to “protect the use of public money”.

Nelson said having researched the matter for three years, they had been confident their claims would be vindicated by the ASA decision.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Carmel Sepuloni is the minister of social development.

He said MSD should never have wasted money and effort complaining about their campaign, and Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni must now take action to recover public money.

Their advertising campaign has now finished.

“We would like the minister to instruct the ministry to write to all the recipients and ask for evidence that they are entitled to keep the money they received. The Greens and National (parties) have already indicated it should be done,” Nelson said.

“Whether it’s $8b or $10b or $12b is almost beside the point – no matter how many billion dollars have been overpaid, it’s still too much and should be paid back.

“It is a lot of money which could be better used elsewhere.”