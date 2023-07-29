Road closed after truck crashes down bank on SH1 near Tāupo

A truck came off the road on SH1 in Waitahanui on Friday night, leaving one person with moderate injuries.

A detour is in place after a truck went off State Highway 1 on Friday night and a person sustained moderate injuries.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the incident about 11.45pm in Waitahanui, 10 minutes south of Tāupo.

Waka Kotahi confirmed the road was closed and encouraged the public to delay their travel or allow extra time for detours.

“SH1 is closed between Taupo Airport and Turangi,” the Waka Kotahi website said.

Photos supplied by a passing motorist show a Booth’s Transport Limited truck down a bank with people in high-vis around the incident.

Cones can be seen around the truck where the tail end covers the road.

Supplied/Supplied The truck that went off the road on Friday night is being lifted on Saturday afternoon.

Supplied/Supplied Half of the transport truck has gone into the riverbed.