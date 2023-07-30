Hilary Barry carves up the catwalk at Gore's Hokonui Fashion Design Awards

The Hokonui Fashion Design awards gala evening in Gore on Saturday night.

She had never walked down a catwalk – so she took the opportunity while she had it.

TVNZ’s Hilary Barry, who co-hosts Seven Sharp with Jeremy Wells, was in Gore to be the compare at the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards on Saturday night – with a 25 metre long catwalk stretching the length of the stadium in front of her.

So what’s a girl to do?

With her famous shoulders covered up – Barry has courted controversy from some members of the public for showing too much skin in the past – she strutted down the runway, shimmying and dancing to the crowd, which lapped up her moves.

The 600-strong crowd were on their feet cheering at Barry as she lapped it up.

Her bright red dress was complimented with a floral head piece – apparently part of an entry from the avant-garde section.

And her verdict?

Robyn Edie/Stuff Hilary Barry strutting her stuff on the runway at the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards in Gore.

“That’s a long way!” she said of the 25m catwalk.

“Thanks for encouraging me, probably won’t do that again.’’