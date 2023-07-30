Hilary Barry carves up the catwalk at Gore's Hokonui Fashion Design Awards
She had never walked down a catwalk – so she took the opportunity while she had it.
TVNZ’s Hilary Barry, who co-hosts Seven Sharp with Jeremy Wells, was in Gore to be the compare at the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards on Saturday night – with a 25 metre long catwalk stretching the length of the stadium in front of her.
So what’s a girl to do?
With her famous shoulders covered up – Barry has courted controversy from some members of the public for showing too much skin in the past – she strutted down the runway, shimmying and dancing to the crowd, which lapped up her moves.
The 600-strong crowd were on their feet cheering at Barry as she lapped it up.
Her bright red dress was complimented with a floral head piece – apparently part of an entry from the avant-garde section.
And her verdict?
“That’s a long way!” she said of the 25m catwalk.
“Thanks for encouraging me, probably won’t do that again.’’