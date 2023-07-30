Missing Kinloch woman has been found, on her way to hospital for assessment

Jan Burton, 51, who was reported missing from her Kinloch home on July 26, has been found.

Police began the hunt for the 51-year-old after she was reported missing on July 26.

A police spokesperson said she was found safely by searchers in the Kinloch area and is on the way to hospital for assessment.

Police thanked everyone who assisted in the search.

Burton had been last seen on Wednesday morning on a walking track near Kinloch, which prompted a police and LANDSAR volunteer search.

The Police Eagle Helicopter assisted with the search and on Thursday the search teams, including search dogs, were covering a wide area.