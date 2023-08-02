Officer charged with indecent assault faces internal investigation

David Brooke, pictured in 2010, when he was a sergeant with the New Zealand Police.

A serving New Zealand police officer charged with indecent assault of a teenager in Australia is now under investigation here, but police are refusing to say if he’s back at work.

David Brooke​, who does not have name suppression, appeared at the ACT Magistrates Court in Canberra at the start of the July after he was alleged to have groped a young female referee at a junior soccer tournament.

He was later given leave to return to New Zealand to await his next appearance after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After questioning by Stuff, NZ police confirmed the officer is now the focus of an employment investigation, but the spokesperson would not say whether Brooke was back at work, nor whether he was on paid leave.

The spokesperson cited legal advice and “privacy reasons” that they could not comment further.

Brooke has been a police officer for over 30 years.

He had initially been on leave the week he returned from Australia, with a police spokesperson telling Stuff Brooke would be spoken to when he was scheduled back at work.

Brooke’s next court appearance could be months away as he has been given leave to not attend pretrial proceedings in September.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Brooke has been with NZ Police for over 30 years.

Brooke produced 16 character references supporting his claim he would return to Australia for future court dates, but was still required to pay $30,000 if he failed to appear.

More details of the incident were also outlined in court document, which alleged that during a team-building exercise, Brooke aggressively grabbed the girl under her arms, picked her up, and placed his hands over her breasts.

"At this point, she felt the defendant 'squeeze' his hands on her breasts," the facts stated.

The long-serving police officer was arrested four days later at his accomodation.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The incident happened at a junior football tournament in Australia.

ABC News, which was present at the most recent hearing, reported that another incident took place at the Australian Institute of Sport swimming pool, according to court documents.

The defendant allegedly directed the complainant and another girl to run along the side of the pool and “make the other men chase them”, according to the facts presented to the court.

Brooke had been in Australia as part of the Kanga Cup​, the Southern Hemisphere’s largest youth football tournament.

At the time, Football Australia said in a statement that it was providing support to those affected.

"Football Australia has mechanisms in place to provide thorough support to our members, as has been the case over the course of this week," it said.

Back in New Zealand, a spokesperson for Northern Region Football said it was aware of the charges against Brooke, a senior referee with the organisation.

”Everyone's safety while participating in football is our priority, and we are in contact with NRF officials at the Kanga Cup and their whānau, to check on them and offer our support,” the spokesperson said.