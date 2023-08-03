Cook Islands Language Week: Tokoroa woman honours parents' memory with language classes

A Cook Island-Māori woman is making it her life mission to teach the Cook Island language to as many people as she can, as she honours her parents journey from the island to their new home in Aotearoa.

Teokotai Tarai, a teacher at Tokoroa High School, has been teaching Cook Island language classes online since the pandemic in 2021.

She started with Facebook live, to help keep people stay connected, then moved to Zoom classes as her audience grew.

For Cook Islands Language Week, she’s back with a beginners class to encourage more people to learn and be confident in speaking the language.

She said she’s noticed participation starts out great, then numbers drop, but that doesn’t discourage her from her goal.

“When the language is gone, the people are dead – that’s why I do this,” Tarai said.

“My parents didn’t come here for no reason, and because they migrated here for better opportunities, I believe I’m now bearing the fruits of their migration.

“I want my children and the people that I teach to understand their parents journey, and the struggles they made to get here.”

Tarai said she understands not everyone that comes to her classes are confident Cook Island speakers, and that may deter some from continuing.

“I do cry when my numbers drop. Sometimes people are afraid that they may be saying words wrong, or aren’t up to par with everyone else, but we’re all on a language journey.

“I want to encourage everybody, if we want to survive these years and the future, we must embrace our language and culture. That's our identity.”

Minister for Pacific People Barbara Edmonds in launching the start of Cook Islands Language Week on Sunday.

Edmond said the Cook Islands shared deep whakapapa ties with tangata whenua in Aotearoa.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff More than 80,000 Cook Island Māori call Aotearoa home. (File image)

This year’s Epetoma o te reo Māori Kūki ‘Āirani (Cook Islands Language Week) theme is: ‘Ātuitui’ia au ki te au peu o tōku kāinga Ipukarea’ , which translates to ‘connect me to the traditions and culture of my homeland’.

Edmonds said kiwis across the country will have opportunities to take part in a range of events and activities.

“Communities will also come together on Friday to celebrate the Cook Islands Constitution Day, a cultural highlight of the Cook Islands calendar to mark their independence,” she said.

“I’m encouraging everyone to get involved in the festivities this week and support our Cook Islands whanaunga so their beautiful culture and language can be cherished for generations.”

Cook Islands Language Week ends on Saturday.