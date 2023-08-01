Teen killed in Christchurch crash, three others seriously injured

One person has died and three were seriously injured in a crash in Harewood, Christchurch.

A 17-year-old girl has died and three people were seriously injured after a car left the road and hit a large business sign in Christchurch.

The crash happened on Greywacke Rd in Harewood beside the Lakes Business Park just after 1am on Tuesday.

Three people with serious injuries were taken to Christchurch Hospital.

The car was towed away at 6.05am and according to a worker at a nearby company, who didn’t want to be named, it was hardly recognisable.

Local resident Becky Green said a “massive bang” woke her up about 1am, and then she heard multiple sirens.

“I initially thought it was my flatmate slamming a door.”

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were under way.