Avalanche hazard closes the Milford Road as half a metre of snow is predicted

Milford Road is closed because of increased avalanche risk, with half a metre of snow predicted to fall today. (File photo)

A risk of avalanches, heavy snow and fallen trees has closed the road to Milford Sound, as half a metre of snow is expected to fall in the area today.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency closed the road at 4:30pm on Monday when snow was predicted overnight, and said today the road was likely to remain closed until Wednesday morning.

The avalanche risk had been upgraded to moderate, and an update was expected at 2pm today.

The Metservice issued a road snowfall warning for the road from 1am this morning to 6am tomorrow.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said heavy snow had fallen on the road, and it was closed from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate).

The Metservice said the snow level was forecast to lower from 800 metres to 600 metres during Tuesday afternoon and to 300 metres overnight tonight.

From midday today to 6am tomorrow, heavy snow was expected to affect the road, with 20 to 40 cm of snow forecast to settle near the tunnel, with lesser amounts down to 300 metres, the warning said.

A heavy snow watch had also been issued for Southland, Clutha, and Fiordland from 10pm tonight until 10am tomorrow, with snow forecast to fall to 400 metres tonight and down to 200 metres early tomorrow morning.

The Metservice said snowfall could be heavy at times above 400 metres, and snow amounts may approach warning criteria above 400 metres.