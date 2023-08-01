Funeral home that 'enveloped neighbours in smoke and ashes of dead bodies' hit with $80,000 fine

A photograph from a Regional Council camera placed on a neighbouring property shows the February 10, 2022 discharge. In his written ruling Environment Court Judge David Kirkpatrick said visible smoke was “a sign of abnormal operation”.

The Tauranga funeral home that left neighbour’s “enveloped by smoke and ashes of dead bodies” has been ordered to pay more than $80,000 by the Environment Court, including three $5000 reparation payments to victims.

In his written ruling on Legacy Funeral Homes, Environment Court Judge David Kirkpatrick said “bluntly, Legacy let its neighbours down”.

Legacy had earlier pleaded guilty to representative charges under the Resource Management Act over their crematorium smoke discharges.

They also pleaded guilty to representative charges of contravening abatement notices.

Details of the impact their offending had on neighbours was earlier revealed at the Environment Court where Matt Bear said “smoke and particle matter of dead bodies filled our home on many occasions”.

“Personally enveloped by smoke and ashes of dead bodies ... The smoke and ash from these dead bodies invaded my lungs, my body. I’m still trying to accept this.”

According to the summary of facts, complaints about “smoke and odour discharges” were made to Bay of Plenty Regional Council by neighbours in February, April, June and October of 2014.

However, no action was taken then.

In his ruling Kirkpatrick convicted Legacy on both charges and ordered it to pay a $70,000 fine, plus $15,000 to be split equally amongst three victims.

The company was also ordered to pay $130 in court costs, and legal fees of $113 for each of the two charges, a sum that totals $85,356.

Prosecutor Adam Hopkinson had recommended a starting point for the fine in the region of between $100,000-$120,000.

The maximum fine available is $600,000.

Kirkpatrick said Legacy's culpability for the offending was “reasonably high” and that “there has been no offer of amends or apology by Legacy to its neighbours”.

“The three victim impact statements do not set out any itemised financial costs, but their descriptions of effects make it clear that as well as elevated levels of emotional harm, there have been costs associated with getting counselling, cleaning properties and furnishings, losing a tenant, seeking legal advice and creating issues for staff and customers,” he said.

In a statement to media Legacy director Glenn Dougal​ said they sought expert advice as to the cause of the discharge issues both locally and from the overseas manufacturer, and believed they would be able to operate “without excessive smoke”.

“However, these steps did not prevent the incidents that did occur.”

He said their issues were compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic which meant travel restrictions prevented a manufacturer from visiting the site, though he said that has since happened.

“We want to ensure we comply with any regulations for running our cremator, and we are 100 per cent committed to getting it right before we consider getting our service up and running for the community,” he said.

“Our business model is founded on doing good for our community, and we’re disappointed we’ve fallen short in this instance.”