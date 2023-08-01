Southland forestry land sold to UK investors

More than 300 hectares of Southland forestry land has been sold to investors from the United Kingdom. (File photo)

More than 300 hectares of Southland forestry land has been sold to investors from the United Kingdom.

A decision by Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand to issue consent to NZ Forestry Partnership LP to purchase 368.4767 hectares of land located at 1285 Dipton Castlerock Rd, Castlerock was made on June 14.

The company paid $7.7 million for the land, which was sold by Treebilly Limited.

The New Zealand companies office website shows Treebilly Limited is owned by Daniel Gerrard Minehan of Invercargill.

READ MORE:

* Why farmers are the best placed to decide how to farm better

* Taking out the greenwash

* 'The problem is the forestry': Human activity a 'dominant factor' in Marlborough Sounds slips



The decision says NZ Forestry Partnership LP is a new forestry investor in New Zealand ultimately owned by a trust of whom the beneficiaries are two citizens from the United Kingdom.

The land is mostly planted with young Pinus radiata, which are two to three years old.

Twenty hectares of the land remains to be planted in 2023.

The purchaser plans to continue production forestry on the land, harvesting at 26-28 years.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Climate Change Minister James Shaw and Forestry Minister Peeni Henare have presented four ideas to reform the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Approximately 29 hectares of the land will be unplanted, comprised of native bush (1 ha), infrastructure (12 ha) and 16 hectares of unplantable terrain (ridges, gullies, steep land, waterways).

The decision says consent was granted as the applicant had met the investor test criterion and the special forestry test criteria.