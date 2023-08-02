Anti-transgender activist Posie Parker set to return to New Zealand

British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, who fled the country after having tomato juice dumped on her at an Auckland rally may be allowed to re-enter the country in September.

Keen-Minshull was set to speak as part of her Let Women Speak tour on March 25 but was drowned out by thousands of counter-protesters.

During the rally, refugee and trans activist Eli Rubashkyn allegedly doused Keen-Minshull in tomato juice, and has since pleaded not guilty after being charged with assault.

Rubashkyn is expected to appear in the Auckland District court on September 20 for a judge alone trial.

In an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and sent to Stuff, Keen-Minshull announced her intentions to return to Auckland.

“I am returning to your country in September to attend the hearing of the man who assaulted me,” Keen-Minshull said.

“Can you guarantee that I, and the women wishing to attend the event, will be safe? What assurances can you offer that the police will protect us?”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Posie Parker was led away from the event on March 25.

In a statement, Immigration New Zealand general manager Richard Owen confirmed Keen-Minshull had been granted a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority allowing her to travel to Aotearoa.

But Owen said the final decision on whether she was granted entry permission, “is at the discretion of a Border Officer”.

Questions about what, if any, additional safeguards would be in place were referred to the Ministry of Justice.

David White/Stuff Keen-Minshull was set to speak as part of her Let Women Speak tour on March 25 but was drowned out by thousands of counter-protesters.

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.

Stuff previously reported that the Independent Police Complaints Authority had decided to conduct a general review of the police response to the anti-trans activist Posie Parker event in Auckland’s Albert Park, in March.

In a statement the IPCA said the authority received 162 complaints about policing of the event. Of those 34 were from people who attended, and the rest were from “concerned citizens”.

“The common themes of the complaints were lack of police action to protect Ms Parker and allow her to exercise her right to freedom of expression, and failure to prosecute in respect of assaults on Ms Parker and another woman (the Authority notes that charges have since been laid in respect of both assaults).”

The IPCA said the review will likely cover police planning for the protest, police response and actions as the situation unfolded.

David White/Stuff Pro and anti-transgender protesters clash as Albert Park and Queens Street as controversial activist Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker was forced to cancel her speech in Auckland.

The Free Speech Union welcomed the decision to review the police action. The unions chief executive Jonathan Ayling, said 25,000 Kiwis signed a public letter denouncing the way speech rights were denied on that day.

"Counter-speech and protest are basic rights guaranteed by free speech. Those who gathered on 25 March in Albert Park to express their opposition to Posie Parker's beliefs were in their rights, and the Free Speech Union was prepared to defend them.

“We take no position on the substance of her claims. That is for individual New Zealanders to decide. However, violence, intimidation, and harassment are the opposite of free speech.”