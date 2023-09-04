NZ King Salmon and NBS undertake mandatory climate disclosure

NZ King Salmon is one of around 200 of New Zealand’s biggest companies and financial organisation that are preparing to publicly disclose the effect of their business on climate change and vice versa, under a mandatory reporting regime that began this year.

Disclosing the risks climate change has posed to its business, and vice versa, was “a constant work in progress”, NZ King Salmon says.

The aquaculture company is one of about 200 of the country’s biggest financial market participants required to reveal the information – including their emissions – under legislation that came into force this year.

A world-first law when it passed in 2021, ministers said the Financial Sector (Climate-related Disclosures and Other Matters) Amendment Act would encourage the entities – including banks, large investors, insurers, and publicly-listed companies (those with shares listed on the stock exchange) – to become more sustainable.

It was hoped shining a light on the information would drive investment away from climate-damaging activities, and towards cleaner, more future-proof ones.

Publicly-listed NZ King Salmon (NZKS) and banking service provider, Nelson Building Society (NBS) were the two entities in the Nelson region included in the mandatory reporting regime.

They met the criteria for being large; NZKS having equity securities with a market price above $60m, and NBS with assets worth more than $1 billion.

Both entities had to produce their first annual climate statement in the second quarter of 2024, which would be placed on a public register.

STUFF James Shaw, Minister for Climate Change and Green Party leader, announces carbon budgets.

The statement needed to show how the business assessed, managed and planned to mitigate risks, including outlining how climate change was currently impacting profits and could impact them in the future, under different warming scenarios.

Chief financial officer Ben Rodgers confirmed warmer water was already a “huge focus” for the company.

NZKS reported a loss of $73m for the year to the end of January 2022, after warmer sea temperatures killed fish and reduced its harvest.

NZKS had returned to profit after fallowing three of its farms in the Pelorus Sound, and was “investigating growth options” including a project called Blue Endeavour – a plan to trial growing fish in cooler water, 7km north of Cape Lambert in Cook Strait.

SUPPLIED/NZ King Salmon A NZ King Salmon fish farm in the Marlborough Sounds. A law requiring NZ King Salmon (NZKS) and other big publicly-listed firms and financial organisations to disclose their emissions meant NZKS was now “consistently” measuring its carbon footprint.

The company had completed mediation with parties that opposed the plan, and was waiting for confirmation it would get resource consent, Rodgers said.

Extreme weather was also having an impact, he said.

Prolonged rainfall last year for example took out the main road between Nelson and Picton, from where the company transported its fish to Nelson for processing.

Head of sustainability and financial control at NZKS, Katie Bennet, said the effects were part of “broader challenges” around climate risks for businesses.

Collating carbon emissions was currently the main focus of NZKS’s climate statement, with disclosure around governance and strategy new requirements for the business, she said.

“We have been upskilling, doing a lot of training, because at the moment this is very new.”

While NZKS had been measuring its greenhouse gas emissions in an “ad hoc” way before becoming part of the disclosure regime, the business was now “consistently” measuring them, Bennett said.

The company had recently signed onto a new software provider to help gather the data, employed a “carbon emissions accountant”, and engaged the help of experts.

Supplied New Zealand King Salmon staff at work in the processing factory.

Previous measurements showed fish feed and transport, mainly air freight, were NZKS’s main source of emissions, she said.

The company was working with its feed suppliers based in Tasmania to see how NZKS could reduce its carbon footprint, Rodgers said.

Those suppliers were looking at opportunities like substituting fish oil in their feed with less carbon intensive algae oil, he said.

While NZKS’s emissions inventory covered the entire process of getting salmon from “egg to plate”, that had a “relatively low carbon footprint” compared to growing other animals, Rodgers said.

But sustainability was critical to the business, he said.

“We’ve got to continue to focus on how we reduce our emissions, because it’s the right thing to do and we rely on the environment to produce our species.

“Whenever you do something new it is hard and challenging, but hopefully, once we know what we’re doing and it’s more institutionalised within the market, things should get easier.”

Offsetting emissions was not currently part of the company’s “strategy for sustainability”, with opportunities emerging within the company to cut its emissions, like reducing waste to landfill, Rodgers said.

Chief financial officer of NBS, David Toon, said the company had been working through its climate risk and sustainability strategies for some time, but had deployed additional staff and resources to meet the new standards of the disclosure regime.

“We’re currently collating our emissions data and engaging staff to reduce their carbon footprint and act in a more sustainable way. We’ve also engaged Toitū Envirocare, who are assisting us in our journey to reduce emissions.”