Former cricketer turned serial groper told he is high risk due to his 'sexual deviancy'

Former cricketer turned serial groper Jason Trembath​ has been jailed again after pleading guilty to committing an indecent act in the carpark of the Rotorua Warehouse.

Trembath was on parole for his earlier conviction for 11 counts of indecent assault for attacks committed across Rotorua, Napier and Havelock North in 2017 at the time of the latest offending on February 17 this year.

At Rotorua District Court on Thursday Trembath was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, and was told by Judge John McDonald that “your sexual deviancy ... makes you of high risk”.

According to the police summary of facts Trembath drove his vehicle into the car park around 7.30pm, at the same time his victim – a female foreign tourist – was walking through the area.

He drove next to her and asked for directions to McDonalds.

“As the victim began explaining where to go, she realised the defendant had his penis out of his pants and was holding it in his hand and masturbated himself,” the summary said.

“Disgusted and upset, the victim tried to walk away ... he called out to the victim making reference to his penis.”

Trembath’s lawyer Steven Mutch​ said his client was “wound up after a tennis match” but conceded the woman “has the right to go about [her] business without Mr Trembath’s indecency”.

He said Trembath had written a remorse letter, and was willing to make an emotional harm payment.

He also said that in mitigation, he never left the vehicle.

McDonald said the victim was left “disgusted and upset, as any person would be”.

He also said the act was premeditated, and described him asking for directions as a “ruse”, as he had lived in Rotorua for most of his life.

He also noted the offending came when Trembath was on parole for his earlier offending.

“You went there in the hope of finding a victim,” he said.

”She certainly didn’t want to watch you masturbate yourself.”

He also said a pre-sentence report described Trembath as of high risk of reoffending.