Suspected shooting central Auckland, major police incident on Queen St – reports
A major incident occurred on Thursday night on Auckland’s Queen St after two people were reportedly shot.
Newshub reported that one person had been shot in the head and police cordoned off a section lower Queen St following the incident but the cordens had since been removed.
Video on social media appeared to show multiple armed police on the street, with some of them surrounding a person on the ground.
More to come.