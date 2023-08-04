Person critically hurt after rescue 'hazardous' West Coast landfill

The secure entrance to the private Taylorville Resource Park landfill at Coal Creek, near Greymouth.

A person is in critical condition after being rescued from a pit at a “hazardous” landfill on the West Coast.

Emergency services were called to Taylorville Rd in Coal Creek, near Greymouth, at 6.20pm on Thursday.

Greymouth fire chief Lee Swinburn said he was notified that two men had been overcome with fumes at the “hazardous waste site”.

“One person managed to self-evacuate and called emergency services. The other person was rescued by firefighters from the bottom of the pit ... using breathing apparatus and lines rescue equipment,” he said.

The pit was several layers deep, he said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance and first response unit responded.

“One person was taken to Greymouth Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition,” he said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Ryan Dawson said St John asked for help to extricate a patient.

Supplied The private Taylorville Resource Park landfill near Greymouth is just one site being regularly monitored by West Coast Regional Council. (File photo)

They used “lines and man-power”, he said.

Five fire trucks, one support vehicle and a tanker were at the scene. It was initially described as a “hazardous incident”.

The landfill previously made headlines when Grey mayor Tania Gibson said it kept her awake at night with concerns that it might potentially affect the Greymouth town water supply. The site was also subject to complaints about foul odours.

The Grey District Council was miffed it was not treated as an affected party when the West Coast Regional Council granted consent for the dump to take asbestos and toxic liquids.

However, the council was reassured by the company the landfill posed no risk to the drinking water supply and the regional council launched an independent review to ensure it had followed correct consenting process.

The Taylorville Resource Park is located near the water bore and treatment plant at Coal Creek. The private dump sits on the terrace directly above the treatment plant beside the Grey River.

It is owned by Timaru’s Paul Smith Earthmoving, whose general manager Stephen Todd said he was on his way to Greymouth and it was too early to comment.

“We are trying to find out what happened,” he said.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said an investigation had been opened into the incident and inspectors were going to the site on Friday.

“We cannot comment further while the investigation is ongoing – please note WorkSafe has up to 12 months to complete an investigation,” he said.

Police were working closely with WorkSafe and Fire and Emergency New Zealand following the incident, and inquiries were “ongoing as to what has occurred”, a spokesperson said.