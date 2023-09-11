'It's closed the loop for us': the family united by citizenship

Mike, Arraya and Kinnaree Price were born in three different countries. Now, they all share New Zealand citizenship.

A series exploring why people choose to call Nelson and Aotearoa home.

The day after the Price family made their ties with Aotearoa official at a citizenship ceremony in Nelson, they applied for their New Zealand passports.

“It’s the first time we have all held the same passport as a family: we can stand in the same line together at the airport for the first time,” Mike Price said.

“It brought us together as a family, it's closed the loop for us.”

The couple’s journey began 24 years ago when British-born Mike met Arraya in Songkhla, in Thailand’s “deep south”. Two daughters came along: Jasmine born in Thailand, and Kinnaree​ in Malaysia.

The family spent several years globe-trotting, as Mike’s work as a helicopter pilot took them to Canada, Brunei, Malaysia and Russia.

In 2017, Mike took a job with Helicopters New Zealand, and the family moved to Nelson.

The family instantly felt at home in their new community, said Mike, who remembered a warm welcome from St Joseph’s School when they visited for the first time.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Arraya Price likes going to the beach and the Saturday market. Sometimes, she meets others from the Thai community for picnics.

“The kids knew Kinnaree was coming, they came running across the playground, all very excited, as only 8-year-olds can be. It was wonderful how welcome we were made.”

When Mike’s company relocated to Perth during the pandemic, the family had to decide whether to stay Nelson, or shift across the Tasman.

With the children settled in school and Nelson feeling like home they stayed, Mike taking early retirement.

“I don't feel like I'm retired, I just feel like I don't go to work anymore,” he said.

Now, Jasmine is studying in Wellington, and Kinnaree is a student at Nelson College for Girls.

Kinnaree is sometimes asked where she’s from, she said. It’s not a one-word answer, but she doesn’t mind: and her ties to other countries means she has opportunities to live and study overseas, she said.

New Zealand citizenship is a privilege, the family agreed. They like the fact Nelson is home to many diverse groups, while honouring tangata whenua.

“We all come from somewhere else, we are all still visitors,” Mike said.